Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 11/13/22

The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) – and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly.

Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.

Despite being short-handed once again, the Sixers found their stride across the roster Saturday, with Joel Embiid leading the charge with a season-high 42 points.

“[Tonight’s priority was] trying to set the tone,” Embiid said postgame. “Send a message to my teammates and to the opposition. Let everybody know – including my teammates and coaches – how the game is going to go tonight.”

Continuing to balance scoring and facilitating, Tyrese Maxey also found his stride, sharing a season-high nine assists.

“[The team] needs me to be aggressive for myself and for others,” Maxey said. “I think that’s what I did tonight. It’s not always going to be scoring, especially with James not here… It’s a process and it was good today.”

Absent De’Anthony Melton (left-sided back stiffness), who has started in place of James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Matisse Thybulle got his second starting nod of the season.

After starting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field (7 pts), Furkan Korkmaz was also sidelined Saturday (knee injury).