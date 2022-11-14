Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Utah Jazz, 11/13/22
The 76ers (6-7) will be looking to capitalize on momentum garnered in Saturday’s 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks (8-5) – and they’ll get a chance to do so quickly.
Hosting the Utah Jazz (10-4) Sunday, the Sixers will look to cap their second perfect back-to-back of the young season.
Despite being short-handed once again, the Sixers found their stride across the roster Saturday, with Joel Embiid leading the charge with a season-high 42 points.
“[Tonight’s priority was] trying to set the tone,” Embiid said postgame. “Send a message to my teammates and to the opposition. Let everybody know – including my teammates and coaches – how the game is going to go tonight.”
Continuing to balance scoring and facilitating, Tyrese Maxey also found his stride, sharing a season-high nine assists.
“[The team] needs me to be aggressive for myself and for others,” Maxey said. “I think that’s what I did tonight. It’s not always going to be scoring, especially with James not here… It’s a process and it was good today.”
Absent De’Anthony Melton (left-sided back stiffness), who has started in place of James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Matisse Thybulle got his second starting nod of the season.
After starting a perfect 3-for-3 from the field (7 pts), Furkan Korkmaz was also sidelined Saturday (knee injury).
Opponent Outlook:
The Jazz (10-4) will also be facing the second night of a back-to-back, after visiting the Wizards Saturday, and falling, 121-112. Prior to Saturday’s loss, the Jazz had won four in a row.
Jordan Clarkson was the Jazz’ leading scorer Saturday, finishing with 18 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Lauri Markkanen tallied 17 points, five rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.
Markkanen is the Jazz’ scoring leader and rebounder this season, averaging 22.7 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. Veteran Mike Conley is averaging a team-best 8.0 assists per game.
Sunday’s meeting with Utah tips at 7:30 pm ET.
Saturday’s Key Performances:
Joel Embiid
- Embiid’s 42 points marked a game-high and his new season-high, and the 28th 40-point performance of his career.
- Embiid completed his line with 10 rebounds, six assists, two steals, and two blocks, good for his 10th 40/10/5 game in his NBA tenure.
- Maxey totaled 26 points, two rebounds, a team-high and his season-high nine assists, and a steal. Maxey shot 10-for-18 from the field and 3-for-5 from deep.
- Maxey finished at a game-high +24 in 36 minutes of play.
- Harris recorded 21 points, six rebounds, two assists, and two steals. They shot 7-for-13 from the field and a perfect 6-for-6 from the foul line.
- Milton scored a bench-high and his season-high 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting in 21 minutes of play, plus two rebounds and three assists.
Follow Along:
Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia