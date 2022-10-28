Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors, 10/28/22

The 76ers (1-4) will face a rematch with the Raptors (3-2) Friday in Toronto, looking to even up the two-game regular season series in Raptors’ territory.

The Sixers fell, 119-109, Wednesday. Despite matching the Raptors’ scoring in the second half, the Sixers struggled to overcome the Raptors’ 35-27 first quarter advantage.

Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey were the Sixers’ leading scorers, each scoring 31 points. Six Raptors finished in double figures, headlined by Gary Trent Jr.’s 27 points including five 3-pointers.

Wednesday’s meeting between the Sixers and Raptors also marked the first time all three of the NBA’s Cameroonian players shared the court, as Embiid faced Raptors Pascal Siakam and Christian Koloko.

Friday’s rematch marks the second game on a four-game road trip for the Sixers, traveling to visit the Chicago Bulls (3-2) for the second half of a back-to-back Saturday, and closing the trip against the Washington Wizards ( 3-1) Monday.

Friday’s Matchup tips at 7:30 pm ET.

Wednesday’s Key Performances

Joel Embiid

Embiid tallied 31 points, five rebounds, and three assists, shooting an efficient 12-for-17 from the field and 2-for-4 from long range.

Maxey added a season-high 31 points of his own, plus five rebounds, six assists, and two steals. They shot 12-for-21 from the field and 4-for-8 from deep.

Wednesday’s performance marked Maxey’s first 30-plus point outing of the season, and the eighth such outing in his young career.

“As good as Tyrese was, I still thought we could’ve got him the ball in transition more,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “He’s a jet. We’ve just got to keep the habit of advancing him the ball, getting him the ball, and seeing if he can get there, and if not – bring it out and execute.”

Harden totaled 18 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 36 minutes of play. They shot 3-for-6 from long range and 5-for-6 from the foul line.

Melton led the way for the Sixers’ bench, scoring a season-high 12 points, plus three rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Melton shot 5-for-7 from the field and 2-for-4 from deep in his 22 minutes of play.

“Melt played well,” Maxey said of Melton postgame. “His shooting is really good for us. For him to be able to catch and shoot the way he does is really great. Then what he brings on the defensive end – he brings the intensity.”

Quote to Note:

Tyrese Maxey, postgame: “I just try to go out there and help us win in all facets of the game – shoot the ball when I’m supposed to shoot, pass when I’m supposed to pass. We’re all still trying to figure it out. We have three or four new rotation guys, so it’s hard – but once we figure it out it’s going to be great.”

76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Oct. 26, 2022 1 / 6TORONTO, CANADA – OCTOBER 26: Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers grabs a rebound against the Toronto Raptors on October 26, 2022 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Opponent Outlook:

Along with Trent’s 27-point outing Wednesday, the Raptors saw steady contributions across the roster.

Siakam notched a 20-point, 13-assist double-double, plus five rebounds. Scottie Barnes added a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists and a steal. Fred VanVleet totaled 15 points, six rebounds, eight assists, two steals, and three blocks, while OG Anunoby contributed 15 points, two rebounds, and three steals. Chris Boucher led the Raptors’ bench with 13 points and four boards. Otto Porter Jr. is out Friday (personal reasons).