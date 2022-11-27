Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic, 11/27/22
Sunday marks a rematch for the 76ers (10-9) and Orlando Magic (5-14), facing off for the latter end of a two-game set.
The Sixers took game one – a 107-99, severely shorthanded, win on Friday.
Fueled by Shake Milton and Tobias Harris’ 24 and 23-point performances, respectively, the Sixers saw contributions across the roster.
“He’s been great,” Harris said of Milton postgame. “He’s out there finding his flow, running the team. He’s always been a very good scorer on the floor, but over these last [few] games, he’s really showing his whole Arsenal on the Offensive end. He’s been phenomenal for us.”
“I completely understand why they call him the microwave,” Georges Niang said of Milton. “When he gets hot, he gets hot.”
The Sixers were without Joel Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), James Harden (right foot tendon strain), Tyrese Maxey (left foot fracture), Matisse Thybulle (left ankle tenosynovitis), and Jaden Springer (right quad strain) Friday.
For the Magic, Franz Wagner led the way with 24 points of his own, plus four rebounds, an assist, and a steal.
Friday’s Matchup saw Orlando Rookie standout Paolo Banchero’s return to the floor, after being sidelined since Nov. 7 (ankle). Banchero tallied 19 points, four rebounds, and three assists in his return.
PJ Tucker and Harris shared duties Defending the 2022 No. 1 overall pick.
“He’s tough, he’s physical, he’s a specimen,” Doc Rivers said of Banchero. “He’s used to overpowering people. That’s why PJ was so good. You don’t overpower PJ, that’s just not going to happen. And so I thought that was great. And then Tobias did more of that in the second half.”
Sunday’s Matchup tips at 6:00 pm ET
Friday’s Key Contributors:
- Shake Milton
- Milton finished with 24 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists. The performance marked his new career-high in assists and his first career double-double.
- They shot 7-for-13 from the field, 4-for-7 from long range, and 6-for-6 from the Charity stripe.
- Tobias Harris
- Harris notched a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double, plus five assists and a steal. They shot 10-21 from the field.
- Georges Niang
- Niang scored a bench-high 18 points, shooting 6-for-8 from the field and 5-for-7 from long range.
- De’Anthony Melton
- Melton totaled 13 points, four rebounds, four assists, and four steals in his 37 minutes of play.
- Montrezl Harrell
- Harrell finished with 14 points and eight rebounds. They shot 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line.
Opponent Outlook:
The Magic will also enter Sunday’s Matchup shorthanded.
Cole Anthony (right internal oblique tear) and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) are out Sunday. Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain), Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture), Kevon Harris (illness), Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness), and Jalen Suggs (right ankle soreness) are questionable, while Terrence Ross (illness ) is probable.
Quote to Note:
Harris, discussing Niang:
“Georges is a one-man culture-changer. He comes in, he has that positive attitude, a great feeling for the game of basketball, & how to play the right way. He’s been amazing for the organization.”
Follow Along:
Watch: NBC Sports Philadelphia
Listen: 97.5 The Fanatic