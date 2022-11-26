Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic, 11/25/22

The 76ers’ (9-9) Thanksgiving trip continues in Orlando Friday, facing the Orlando Magic (5-13) for the first time this season.

Friday’s meeting marks the front end of a two-game set with the Magic, with the teams facing off once again Sunday in Orlando.

The Magic will be well-rested, after falling in their most recent outing versus Indiana on Monday, 123-102. The Magic have dropped four of their last five contests.

Franz Wagner was Orlando’s leading scorer in each of the team’s last two contests – both losses to the Pacers – scoring 20 points Monday and 29 points Saturday in Indianapolis. Wagner is Orlando’s second-highest scorer this season, averaging 19.3 points per game.

Rookie and 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero is averaging a team-high 23.5 points per game, but has been out since Nov. 7 (ankle).

The Sixers, still significantly shorthanded, got a well-earned rest day Thursday, after winning the front end of their back-to-back over Brooklyn, 115-106, on Tuesday, and falling narrowly to the Hornets in Charlotte Wednesday, 107- 101.

With foot injuries sidelining Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey on both ends of the back-to-back, the Sixers saw strong contributions across the roster, headlined by Tobias Harris’ 24 points and De’Anthony Melton’s 22 points in Tuesday’s win over Brooklyn.

In Embiid’s absence, Paul Reed notched a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double versus Brooklyn, and Montrezl Harrell totaled 16 points and seven rebounds against Charlotte.

Embiid (left mid-foot sprain), Harden (right foot tendon strain), Maxey (left foot fracture), Matisse Thybulle (left ankle tenosynovitis), and Jaden Springer (right quad strain) remain out for Friday’s matchup.

Cole Anthony (right internal oblique tear), Markelle Fultz (left big toe fracture), and Jonathan Isaac (left knee injury recovery) are out for Orlando, while Wendell Carter Jr. (right plantar fascia strain) and Chuma Okeke (left knee soreness ) are questionable.