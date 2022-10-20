Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 10/20/2022

The 76ers (0-1) are set for their home opener Thursday, hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (0-0) in South Philadelphia.

The Bucks will be playing their season opener Thursday.

Thursday’s Eastern Conference heavyweight matchup marks the start of a three-game homestand for the Sixers, before hosting the San Antonio Spurs Saturday and Indiana Pacers Monday.

James Harden led the way for the Sixers Tuesday, scoring a game-high-tying 35 points. Boston’s Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown also posted 35 points apiece.

“We’ve got a long journey, and a long way to go,” Harden said postgame in Boston. “It’s about doing the right things, and trying to do whatever it takes to help this team win… We’ll watch some film, get better, and be ready to go on Thursday.”

Thursday’s Matchup tips at 7:30 pm ET.

Tuesday’s Key Contributors

James Harden Harden finished with 35 points, eight rebounds, and a team-high seven assists. He shot an efficient 9-for-14 from the field, 5-for-9 from long range, and a perfect 12-for-12 from the foul line.

Joel Embiid Embiid notched a 26-point, 15-rebound double-double, plus five assists and a block, shooting 9-for-18 from the field.

Tobias Harris Harris tallied 18 points, two rebounds, and a game-high three steals. They shot 7-for-14 from the field and 3-for-6 from deep.



“Tobias was huge,” Doc Rivers said postgame. “He was great all night. They played the right way all night. He has given himself completely to the team… His spirit – we need 15 of those.”

Tyrese Maxey Maxey scored 21 points on 8-for-16 shooting, plus two assists and two steals, in a team-high 38 minutes.

PJ Tucker In his Sixers debut, Tucker totaled six points, four rebounds, and a block in 33 minutes. They shot 3-for-5 from the field.



The 2021-22 Bucks finished the season with a 51-31 record, good for third in the Eastern Conference.

After beating the Chicago Bulls in the first round of the 2022 playoffs, the Bucks fell to the eventual Eastern Conference Champion Celtics in Game 7 of the Conference Semifinals.

The Bucks drafted MarJon Beauchamp with the 24th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. Beauchamp played alongside Sixers two-way player and Milwaukee native Michael Foster Jr. with NBA G League Ignite last season.