Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Houston Rockets, 12/05/22

The next game for the Philadelphia 76ers (12-11) is Monday night on the road against the Houston Rockets (6-17). James Harden, who has missed the last 14 games for the Sixers with a right foot tendon strain, was upgraded to questionable on Sunday evening’s injury report. “We’ll see how I feel in the morning for shootaround and then go from there,” Harden said after practice on Sunday. The Rockets concluded a four-game road trip Saturday with a 120-101 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Stephen Curry (30 points, game-high 10 assists) and Andrew Wiggins (game-high 36 points) each knocked down eight 3-pointers against them. Houston shot just 3-for-28 (.107) from beyond the arc in the loss, including a 1-for-9 mark from Kevin Porter Jr., who finished with a team-high 20 points. After dropping consecutive games at Denver, the Rockets downed the Phoenix Suns by one point in the third game of their trip. Twenty-year-old Jalen Green (21.3 ppg) and the 22-year-old Porter Jr. (18.8 ppg) are Houston’s leading scorers.

Tyrese Maxey remains out for the Sixers due to a small fracture in his left foot, and the team last played Friday in Memphis – a 117-109 loss to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies. Along with Harden, the injury report also listed Georges Niang (right foot soreness) and Jaden Springer (right quad strain) as questionable. Springer has been out since mid-November. “Boring. Bo-ring,” Harden said about missing time. “I know Tyrese is probably going through it right now. I love to hoop, man. I’ll hoop anywhere. I just love to play basketball. So just not being able to hoop and laugh and be around the guys, that was the most boring part of all this. There’s only so much rehabbing you can do and then you go home and you’re just staring at the wall. I know Tyrese is going through that, but hopefully this injury thing will blow past us and we can just get some really good months of really good Philly basketball.” Harden (2012-2021) and current Sixers teammates Montrezl Harrell (2015-17), Danuel House Jr. (2018-22), and PJ Tucker (2017-21) all previously played for the Rockets. “We’ve got a lot of really good memories here, some special moments,” Harden said. “Obviously we’re in Philly trying to create even better Moments now.” “I mean, honestly, it’s no different. Like, I’m here. I still live here… It’s another game, honestly. I’ve got a lot of family, friends, and people here that are going to come support if I do play [Monday]. It’s home.” Philadelphia boasts the No. 4 defensive rating (109.1) in the NBA, and Houston averages the most turnovers (17.8).

Monday is an 8 pm ET start for the Sixers and Rockets in Houston.

When We Last Saw Them:

Joel Embiid

In 40:30 of game action in Memphis, Embiid’s final stat line included a game-high 35 points (13-26 fg, 1-3 3fg, 8-9 ft), 11 rebounds, game-high eight assists, one steal, and three blocked shots.

Embiid topped 9,000 career points, becoming the 11th player in team history to eclipse the 9,000-point mark.

Harris notched a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double – his third double-double of the season – in 38 minutes, making a season-high five 3-pointers on six attempts along the way.

In 39:30 as a starter, Milton produced 17 points (6-14 fg, 1-4 3fg, 4-4 ft) and five assists.

Milton is averaging 18.7 points and 5.6 assists per game over his last 10 outings.

Melton tallied 13 points (5-13 fg, 3-8 3fg), six rebounds, four assists, and a block in 34 minutes against his former team.

Quote to Note:

76ers Head Coach Doc Rivers, on players suiting up as visitors where they once played for the home team: “It’s hard because you want to beat that team, you want to go at that team, they’re your friends. It’s just a lot of different energies than a normal game. For James [Harden], he’s been back once I think – or twice – so that should be gone. We’re trying to win the game. D House — I’m sure he’s been back here as well. At least most of the guys have already been here and back, so it won’t mean as much, but it will always mean something.”