Sixers Game Tonight: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Chicago Bulls, 10/29/22

Seeking a bounce-back win against the Raptors (3-3), the 76ers (2-4) were shorthanded for Friday’s matchup, in the absence of Joel Embiid (right knee injury recovery).

Maxey – as he’s become known to do – stepped up massively, notching a game and career-high 44 points, including nine 3-pointers (15-20 fg/9-12 3fg).

“Time after time, Tyrese is the one that steps up, and shows up big,” Matisse Thybulle said postgame.

“Each time he gets an opportunity, he does something big with it. You can even take it back to the COVID games, when we’d look at our bench, like, ‘Who’s going to be the one to step up?’ Tyrese Maxey.”

For Maxey, Friday’s performance was another culmination of years of work behind closed doors.

“I always sit up here and say, the work that you put in when nobody’s watching, in early mornings, late nights – it always shows when you perform in front of thousands, and millions on TV.”

Maxey’s standout outing was his second consecutive 30-plus point performance, after scoring a then-season-high 31 points against the Raptors Wednesday.

Maxey went on to throw praise Thybulle’s way, after the all-defenseman played heavier minutes (a 22-minute stint) in Friday’s win. Thybulle finished with six points, three rebounds, three assists, a steal, and two blocks.

“He’s always the first one out there postgame and he’s shooting,” Maxey said of Thybulle’s work ethic. “He cares about his craft, and he stays ready. He started being Matisse, the Matisse we know and we love.”

The Sixers will now look to capitalize on the momentum built Friday as they face the second night of a back-to-back Saturday in Chicago, visiting the Bulls (3-3).

Following Saturday’s matchup, the Sixers will close their four-game trip visiting the Washington Wizards (3-2).

Saturday’s Matchup tips at 8:00 pm ET

76ers vs. Toronto Raptors: Oct. 28, 2022 1 / 8TORONTO, ON – OCTOBER 28: Tyrese Maxey #0 of the Philadelphia 76ers reacts during the first half of their NBA game against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena on October 28, 2022 in Toronto, Canada.

Friday’s Key Performances:

Tyrese Maxey

Maxey’s first 40-piece of his career came through a very efficient 15-for-20 shooting from the field, 9-for-12 shooting from deep, and 5-for-6 shooting from the foul line. His eight rebounds marked a team-high, and he shared four assists.

Maxey finished at a game-high +29.

His nine 3-pointers match a 76ers single-game record.

For his first start as a 76er, Melton stepped into the starting lineup in Embiid’s absence, finishing with 13 points, five rebounds, six assists, and a game-high five steals in 31 minutes of play.

Melton’s five steals mark a new season-high, and he’s only the sixth NBA player this season to grab five or more steals in a single game.

Harris finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in his 28 minutes of play.

Harden tallied 11 points, four rebounds, and four assists, shooting 4-for-9 from the field in 34 minutes.

Opponent Outlook:

The Bulls (3-3) will also be facing the latter end of a back-to-back Saturday, after visiting the Spurs Friday in San Antonio – and falling, 129-124.

DeMar DeRozan was Chicago’s leading scorer Saturday, finishing with 33 points on 11-for-20 shooting and 11-for-12 shooting from the foul line. DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to score 20,000 points Friday.

Coby White totaled a bench-high 19 points, plus four rebounds and four assists, and former Sixer Andre Drummond added a 17-point, 14-rebound double-double.