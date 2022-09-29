Sixers announce 2022 Blue X White Scrimmage | Philadelphia 76ers

TEAM’S ANNUAL OPEN PRACTICE EVENT RETURNS TO WILMINGTON AND CHASE FIELDHOUSE, HOME OF THE DELAWARE BLUE COATS LIMITED NUMBER OF TICKETS AVAILABLE STARTING THURSDAY, SEPT. 29 AT 3 PM DELAWARE BLUE COATS SEASON TICKETS ON SALE NOW, STARTING AT $12 PER GAME AHEAD OF HOME OPENER ON NOV. 10

PHILADELPHIA – SEPT. 28, 2022 – The Philadelphia 76ers announced today details for the 2022 Blue x White Scrimmage, presented by Ticketmaster, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 at 12 pm at Chase Fieldhouse, the home of the Delaware Blue Coats, the team’s NBA G League affiliate.

The free, open-practice style event will feature Head Coach Doc Rivers and the 2022-23 76ers, as the team continues its preparation for the coming season, which tips off on Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7:30 pm against the Celtics in Boston. Also on hand will be 76ers ENT, 76ers mascot Franklin, Blue Coats mascot Coaty, as well as DJs Ghost and Catz, providing entertainment throughout the family-friendly event.

Fans interested in securing free tickets, which will be available on a limited basis, should sign up for the SixthMan Newsletter at Sixers.com/sixthman. Tickets will be available to the general public at 3 pm on Thursday, Sept. 29 via a special link and promo code sent to SixthMan Newsletter subscribers.

Beginning at 10:45 am, early door entry and Fan Fest will be open for all ticketed guests before the Chase Fieldhouse doors open at 11:15 am

The Blue Coats home opener is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 at 7 pm against Capital City Go-Go at Chase Fieldhouse. Season tickets are on sale now and start at just $12 a seat per game. A limited number of VIP seats, including courtside and premium locations inclusive of complimentary food and beverage, are currently available. The Blue Coats are also accepting deposits for group outings, including reservations for the Wilmington Brew Works Beer Garden and Courtside Lounge. Details on tickets can be found at SIXERS.COM/BlueCoats. Contact the Blue Coats Ticket Sales and Service team at [email protected] and 302-504-7587. The team is coming off a decorated 2021-22 campaign, which included a second consecutive

trip to the NBA G League Finals, the Showcase Cup Championship, an Eastern Conference title and a franchise-record nine NBA Call-Ups.

