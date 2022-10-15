Six Wolverines Score Goals in Dominant Win Over Indiana

Next Game: Iowa 10/16/2022 | Noon Big Ten Network October 16 (Sun) / Noon Iowa

» Well. 10 Michigan scored two goals apiece in the final three quarters en route to a 6-0 win against Indiana at Ocker Field.

» Pilar Oliveros , Kathryn Peterson , Katie Anderson , Kate McLaughlin , Lora Clarke and Tina D’Anjole all scored goals for Michigan; Clarke and Oliveros also posted assists.

» UM outshot Indiana 21-3 and did not allow a shot until the fourth quarter; Caylie McMahon earned all three saves in the final frame.

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The No. 10-ranked University of Michigan field hockey team Shook off a slightly sluggish start, scoring two goals apiece in each of the last three quarters, to earn a dominant 6-0 win against Indiana on Friday afternoon (Oct. 14) in front of 514 fans at Phyllis Ocker Field. It was the Wolverines’ fourth straight win and their fifth shutout of the season.

Six different Wolverine players scored goals, largely early and late in the second, third and fourth quarters. Junior Pilar Oliveros netted the first and game-winning marker — and her first of the season — at the 17:09 mark on a direct corner shot from the top of the circle. Senior Nina Apoola and junior Lora Clarke earned assists for the stop and the insert, respectively.

Fifth-year Seniors Kathryn Peterson and Katie Anderson bracketed the Halftime break with a pair of unassisted goals. Peterson corralled the ball after it entered the circle, found herself with space near the top and buried a hard reverse chip to the lower-right corner at the 27:02 mark. Anderson similarly received the ball with space in the circle, receiving it through traffic from the right side, and blasted a hard shot to the near-side right corner at 44:12. It was the second of the season for both Wolverine veterans.

Junior Kate McLaughlin followed Anderson’s goal just three minutes later, at 44:12, with a tip goal in front, getting her stick on junior Erin Reilly ‘s feed and redirecting high into the cage for her fourth tally.

Michigan (8-4, 3-2 Big Ten) tacked on two more off the penalty corner in the fourth. Clarke banged in a rebound goal out of a scrum in front of the Indiana cage at 47:49 before the Graduate student Tina D’Anjole closed out scoring with a tip from the left post at 57:28. D’Anjolell inserted, then redirected Oliveros’ initial shot from the top.

Michigan outshot the Hoosiers 21-3 and outcornered them 7-0 — and did not allow an Indiana (8-7, 1-4 Big Ten) shot until late in the fourth quarter. Fifth-year senior Anna Spieker and sophomore/freshman Caylie McMahon combined for the shutout, while McMahon earned all three saves. IU goalkeeper Arabella Loveridge posted five stops.

The Wolverines will close out the home weekend with a noon Matchup against No. 5 Iowa on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Ocker Field.