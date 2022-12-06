Six Virginia Football Players Enter Transfer Portal on Monday

The floor Gates opened on Monday as the window for undergraduate college football players to enter the NCAA transfer Portal officially opened. Players looking for a new program or a fresh start poured into the Portal by the hundreds. All told, over 700 players went into the transfer Portal on Monday alone, raising the total number of FBS players currently in the Portal to well over 1,000.

Of that total, eight came from the University of Virginia, with six UVA football players Entering the Portal on Monday to join quarterback Brennan Armstrong and long snapper Lee Dudley, who entered the Portal last week as Graduate transfers.

