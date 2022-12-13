Six UNI soccer players named to College Sports Communicators Academic All-District honorees

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Six members of the 2022 UNI Soccer team have been named Academic All-District honorees by College Sports Communicators (formerly known as CoSIDA).

On Tuesday evening Ashley Harrington, Lauren Heinsch, Lizzie Mewes, Siri Ott, Caitlin Richards, and Kennedy Rieken were selected to the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Team. The award recognizes student-athletes for both their top performances on the field and Excellence in the classroom.

The CSC Academic All-America program separately recognized soccer honorees in four divisions – NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA. All six players for UNI have a GPA of at least 3.6 or higher, surpassing the award’s 3.5 GPA requirement.

Harrington led the Panthers in assists and is studying Physics with a minor in computer science. Heinsch was named the Missouri Valley Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Tuesday afternoon as well, as she led UNI in goals, points, shots, and shots on goal with a 4.00 GPA while majoring in Biology with a pre-medicine concentration.

Mewes scored two goals for the Panthers in 2022, including their lone goal in the MVC semifinals against Missouri State and has a 3.91 GPA as a biology/pre-nursing major. Ott appeared in all 20 games for UNI and scored the game-winning goal against Grand View to open the season. She is a marketing major with a 3.64 GPA.

Richards spent the most time in goal for the Panthers, was named to the MVC All-Tournament team, and posted six clean sheets throughout the season. She is a movement and exercise science major with a 3.85 GPA. Rieken set career highs in her final game as a Panther against Missouri State in the MVC Tournament with three shots and two on goal. She scored her Lone goal against St. Ambrose and is a health science/pre-nursing major with a 3.79 GPA.

All six UNI players on the All-District team advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-Americans will be announced in early December.