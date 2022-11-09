Six things you need to know about the 2022-23 Women’s Basketball team

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT Women’s basketball team starts its 2022-23 season on Wednesday (Nov. 9) against Geneseo. Here are six things you need to know about this year’s Tigers:

Previously…

After having their season canceled in 2020-21 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tigers finished 12-12 in 2021-22. Those Tigers recorded 12 wins, including nine in Liberty League play. RIT has played in the NCAA Tournament three times in the last five seasons, including a trip to the Sweet 16 in 2017.

Raise a Cup to Kaleesha

Senior forward Kaleesha Joseph led RIT and finished fourth in the Liberty League averaging 17.0 points per game. The 2022 First Team All-Liberty League selection shot a program-record 53.4 percent from the floor and was fifth in the league averaging 9.4 rebounds per game. The three-time Liberty League Performer of the Week, Joseph had six double-doubles, including a career-high 33 points against Nazareth.

She was named the Women’s Basketball Player of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association for Rochester Area Division II-III, and Landed Third Team d3hoops.com’s All-Region Team Accolades and earned the Women’s basketball spot on the All-Tiger Team at RIT’s end-of-year Awards celebration.

Worth the Wait

Junior guard Emma Waite played in 24 games last season, finishing second on the team and eighth in the league in scoring, averaging 13.2 points per game. She led the team and was fifth in the league handing out 3.1 assists per game and finished tied for eighth in the league with 39 steals.

Waite earned All-Liberty League Honorable Mention honors, and the Women’s basketball spot on the RIT’s All-Rookie Team.

Keep Your Eyes on These Tigers

The Tigers welcome Graduate student center Andreja Peciuraite this season. The Lithuanian played the past three seasons with Division II Oklahoma Baptist, scoring 474 points, including a team-leading 230 in 2020-21.

Senior forward Megan Roy played in a career-high 22 games last season, notching 82 total rebounds and seven blocks.

Stepping Up To Sophomore

Sophomore guard Sydney Pearson played in all 24 games last season, including 19 starts. She finished second on the team in three-pointers made (29), third in rebounding (3.8 RPG), and fourth in scoring (6.8 PPG). Her four blocks against St. Lawrence on Feb. 5 tied the team’s game-high for the season.

Sophomore guard By Kaitlyn Bockelman and sophomore forward Sonya Shivok , saw limited action in minutes during their first year of college (Bockelman led the three with 151), but all three got on the floor in 17 or more games. They may see more minutes this time around after the team graduated two guards and a forward last season.

Schedule

The Tigers open their season at home against Geneseo, Nov. 9. The Tigers head to the University of Rochester for the Mark’s Pizzeria Crosstown Shootout against Nazareth (Nov. 17) and St. John Fisher (Nov. 19) before returning home the following Tuesday for a game against Brockport (Nov. 22).

RIT begins Liberty League play on Dec. 2 and 3 at home against Bard and RPI, respectively. The Tigers return to action against Hamilton in the opening game of the Baldwin Wallace Tournament, Dec. 29. RIT wraps up the tournament the next day (Dec. 30) against either Baldwin Wallace or Manchester College.

After a Jan. 3 games at the University of Rochester, the Tigers final 16 regular-season games are against Liberty League foes. RIT plays at William Smith (Jan. 6) and Skidmore (Jan. 7), before a home game against Ithaca (Jan. 10). RIT plays at Union (Jan. 13) and Vassar (Jan. 14) and returns home for four straight home games against St. Lawrence (Jan. 20), Clarkson (Jan. 21), Skidmore (Jan. 28) and William Smith (Jan. 28).

The Tigers open February with road games at Clarkson (Feb. 3) and St. Lawrence (Feb. 4), and at Ithaca (Feb. 7) before hosting Vassar (Feb. 10) and Union (Feb. 11). The regular season concludes on the road at RPI (Feb. 17) and Bard (Feb. 18).