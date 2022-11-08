Six things you need to know about the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball team

ROCHESTER, NY – The RIT’s men’s basketball team tips off its 2022-23 season at Alfred State on Tuesday (Nov. 8). Here are six things you need to know about the Tigers.

RYAN ROCKS IN THE ROC

Senior forward Kevin Ryan was a First Team United States Basketball Writers Association Rochester Area Division II-II selection last season.

The Pittsford Sutherland Graduate led RIT and was sixth in the Liberty League averaging 15.2 points-per-game average, and led the league shooting 78.9 percent from the foul line. He was second in the league, shooting 56.2 percent from the floor and led the Tigers, averaging 5.8 rebounds per game.

BUCKETS FOR BOWEN

Sophomore guard Brock Bowen made quite the impact for the Tigers in his first year. The North Carolina native led the Liberty League shooting 42.1 percent from beyond the arc. They finished second on the team averaging 10.0 points per game. He was seventh in the league and led RIT averaging 3.1 assists per game, and was twice named the Liberty League Rookie of the Week and led the team in steals (27) and defensive rebounds (83).

MEET THE VETS

Senior guard Keegan Ocorr was the Lone Tiger to start all 22 games last season, leading the team in minutes played. They finished second on the team and tied for 10th in the conference averaging 3.0 assists per game. A co-captain, Ocorr was third on the team with 18 steals.

Junior guard Matt Caggiano finished third on the team in scoring, averaging 9.1 points per game, and was third in assists (44) and fifth in steals (15).

Junior forward Kenny Wilburn averaged 5.7 points-per-game and finished fourth on the team with 13 Offensive rebounds (last season.

GROWING UP FAST

Three Tigers received Liberty League Rookie of the Week honors during the 2021-22 season: Bowen, Caggiano, and first-year center Andrew Fox . Fox averaged 6.5 points and 4.7 rebounds last season and finished second on the team with 14 blocks. He scored 20 points and 12 rebounds in his first start against Vassar, earning Liberty League Rookie of the Week and RIT Player of the Week honors.

MILESTONE WATCH

Head Coach Bob McVean enters his 43rd year coaching, including his 39th at RIT. He is 10 wins shy of 600 with and overall record of 590-490 (.546 W%)

In 42 seasons, he has amassed a record of 590-490, including 533 wins at RIT. That’s the most for any Coach in program history, and is third among active DIII coaches with 590 wins.

Ryan is 52 points away from 600 in his RIT career, while Ocorr needs seven points to reach 400.

SCHEDULE

The Tigers start their season on the road at Alfred State on Tuesday, Nov. 8. RIT Returns to Clark Gym for the Mark’s Pizzeria Crosstown Shootout on Thursday (Nov. 17) and Saturday (Nov. 19) against Nazareth and St. John Fisher, respectively.

RIT hosts Wells on Tuesday (Nov. 22), before beginning the Harold J. Brodie Tournament against Canton on Saturday (Nov. 26).

RIT begins Liberty League play on Friday, Dec. 2 at home against Bard, followed by a game against RPI the following day.

The Tigers start the 2023 portion of their schedule with a three-game road trip at the University of Rochester (Jan. 3), Hobart (Jan. 6), and Skidmore (Jan. 7) before returning home on Jan. 10 against Ithaca.

The Tigers head to Union on Friday (Jan. 13) before playing at Vassar on Saturday (Jan. 14). RIT Returns home the following weekend against St. Lawrence (Jan. 20) and Clarkson (Jan. 21), and continues the home-stand against Skidmore and Hobart the following weekend, and will Honor Veterans and Wounded Warriors on Jan. 28.

RIT starts February with three-straight road games at Clarkson (Feb. 3), St. Lawrence (Feb. 4), and Ithaca (Feb. 7). The Tigers host Vassar (Feb. 10) and Union (Feb. 11), and conclude the regular season at RPI (Feb. 17) and Bard (Feb. 18).