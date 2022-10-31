Six teams to Compete in 2022 Empire 8 Women’s Soccer Championship This Week

Women’s Soccer | 10/31/2022 3:56:42 PM

St. John Fisher University, Nazareth College, Russell Sage College, Utica University, Hartwick College and Alfred University will battle for the 2022 Empire 8 Women’s Soccer Championship, which starts on Tuesday, Nov. 1 and wraps up Saturday, Nov. 5, with all games played at the higher seed.

Well. 3 seed Russell Sage will host No. 6 Alfred and No. 4 seed Utica will host No. 5 seed Hartwick in opening round games on Tuesday. The Winner of Utica vs. Hartwick will travel to face top-seed St. John Fisher on Thursday, Nov. 3, while No. 2 seed Nazareth is set to host the winner of Russell Sage and Alfred, also on Thursday. The two semifinal winners will meet for the 2022 Empire 8 Championship on Saturday at a time to be determined.

The league Champion receives an automatic berth into the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championship, which begins on Nov. 12-13.

Participating Teams

Well. 1 St. John Fisher University (6-0-3 E8, 8-2-6 Overall)

Well. 2 Nazareth College (5-1-3 E8, 6-4-7 Overall)

Well. 3 Russell Sage College (6-3-0 E8, 7-9-1 Overall)

Well. 4 Utica University (4-2-3 E8, 6-7-4 Overall)

Well. 5 Hartwick College (4-2-3 E8, 4-7-5 Overall)

Well. 6 Alfred University (3-2-4 E8, 6-6-5 Overall)

St. John Fisher enters the tournament with an 8-2-6 overall record and finished 6-0-3 in Empire 8 play. The Cardinals are looking for their first Empire 8 Championship, having allowed just four goals in league play this season. Jenn Kirker leads the Cardinals in scoring with four goals and 10 points this season. Emma Spellman and Kate Rachwal have seven points each. Fifteen different Cardinals have scored at least one goal in 2022. Avery Byrnes has played the majority of time in net this season, recording a 0.86 goals against average and an .817 save percentage with eight Solo shutouts.

Nazareth finished the regular season with a 5-1-3 mark in league play and is looking to repeat as league champions. Alexandra Skoda leads the Golden Flyers in scoring with 13 points on six goals and an assist, while first-year Tatum Overton is right behind with five goals and 12 points. Like St. John Fisher, the Golden Flyers allowed just four goals in nine Empire 8 games. Goalkeeper Annika Monfort has a 0.99 goals against average and an .853 save percentage in 2022.

Russell Sage enters the tournament with a three-game winning streak, having finished 6-3-0 in Empire 8 play. Senior Natalie Ricci leads the Gators in scoring with 16 points on six goals and four assists this season, while junior Kennedy Jones has six goals and an assist for 13 points. Goalkeeper Mickaela Buzzy has played in nine games for the Gators and has a 6-3-0 record, 0.78 goals against average and an .841 save percentage.

Utica, the 2019 Empire 8 Champions and Spring 2021 runners-up, are in the E8 Tournament for the fifth straight season and eighth time in program history. Utica has out-scored its opponents, 31-17 this season. Ro Hernandez leads all Empire 8 players in scoring with nine goals and 23 points, while Julianna Beaulieu and Rylee Lamphere have 12 points apiece. Courtney Connolly has appeared in all 17 games in net and has a 1.03 goals against average and an 0.814 save percentage.

Hartwick finished 4-2-3 in E8 play to earn the No. 5 seeds Gianna Cacciola leads the Hawks in scoring with seven points on three goals and an assist, while Myah Johnston has seven points on two goals and three assists. Overall, 11 different players have scored at least one goal for Hartwick in 2021. Goalkeeper Sara Staup has played every minute in net for Hartwick and has a 1.19 goals against average and a .771 save percentage.

Well. 6 seed Alfred finished 3-2-4 in league play this season. Abby Scanlan and Nyah Solly lead the team with six points apiece in 2022. Scanlan, Solly, Olivia Gilbert, Sophia Carretto and Jacey Palmgreen have two goals each. Goalkeeper Kiani Barnard-Pratt has played in 15 games for the Saxons and has a 0.88 goals against average and an .857 save percentage.

First round opponents Russell Sage and Alfred met earlier in the season in Albany on Sept. 24 with the hosts earning a 1-0 win. Ricci scored the lone goal late in regulation for the Gators. Utica and Hartwick will be meeting at the Pioneer Turf and Track and Field Complex for the second time in four days. Utica emerged victorious, 1-0 in the regular season finale on Oct. 29, as Jacinta Kaminski scored in the 70th minute and the Utica defense did the rest to clinch a postseason berth. Connolly made four saves for the shutout.

Nazareth is looking for its 12th league championship. Russell Sage is aiming for its second league title in three seasons and Utica is attempting to win its second title in four seasons. Hartwick shared the E8 crown in 2017, while St. John Fisher and Alfred are looking for their first league championships.

This weekend’s Championship schedule is below. For the most up to date information on this year’s championship, visit www.empire8.com or follow the Empire 8 Conference on Twitter and Instagram (@Empire8).

2022 Empire 8 Women’s Soccer Championship Schedule

Tuesday, November 1 – First Round

Well. 6 Alfred at No. 3 Russell Sage – 3 p.m

Well. 5 Hartwick at No. 4 Utica – 7 p.m

Thursday, November 3 – Semifinals

Winner of Russell Sage vs. Alfred at No. 2 Nazareth – 2:30 p.m

Winner of Utica vs. Hartwick at No. 1 St. John Fisher – 4 p.m

Saturday, November 5 – Championship Final

Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 at Highest Remaining Seed – TBD

Admission

$6.00 – Adults

$4.00 – Students and Seniors with ID

Free – Children under 12

