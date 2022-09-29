Six takeaways from Iowa Offensive line Coach George Barnett’s press conference on Wednesday

The Iowa Offensive line is making progress, according to Barnett. There is experience at the top, but on paper, Iowa’s Offensive line is still relatively young and there is growth that has been shown, but also areas that need improvement.

“Baby steps at times, but we’re for sure headed in the right direction,” Barnett said. “The main reason for that is their attitude every day. Just the way they show up to work, and they’re very willing to take on new challenges.”

“Getting into game weeks, their challenge has been seeing a different front, a different blitz each week, and a different third down package. Seeing these young kids melt in with that and embrace that process has been encouraging. The challenges will keep coming, but that’s the exciting part of this.”

“Of the guys playing right now, one player is in his third year of game action Jack Plumb. Three in their second year of game action with Nick DeJong, Connor Colbyand Mason Richman. Four kids in their first year of game action with Logan Jones, Beau Stephens, Gennings Dunkerand Tyler Ellsbury. Then, we have Michael Myslinskiwho was a little bit off and on earlier in the season, but he’s working himself back into that direction as well.”

“I couldn’t be more excited about this group and the direction it is heading.”

“I think we have some building blocks being stacked up on top of each other, to be quite honest with you. I don’t think it’s too high or too low, but I think we’re headed in the right direction. I think our guys are really understanding what it takes on a weekly basis because that’s part of the learning process. We’re starting to figure out thresholds with the young kids. How many snaps can they handle in a game and still be really effective? It’s learning on both sides.”