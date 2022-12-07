Six Senses Nears Plastic-Free Goal; Here’s What’s Left To Do

Back in 2017, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas set a goal of being plastic-free by the end of 2022.

According to National Geographic“Plastic pollution has become one of the most pressing environmental issues, as rapidly increasing production of disposable plastic products overwhelms the world’s ability to deal with them.”

Six Senses CEO Neil Jacobs, speaking to reporters during the 21st International Luxury Travel Market … [+] in Cannes, France, says the hotel management company is closing in on its goal of eliminating plastics at its properties. It started the process in 2017. Doug Gollan

Moreover, plastic waste that reaches the oceans through rivers endangers various marine species. The Economist writes, “On current trends, by 2050, there could be more plastic in the world’s waters than fish, measured by weight. “

Removing plastics has proven to be no small challenge for a group that was born with a focus on nature and sustainability. Now, as the luxury hotel management company closes in on the target, CEO Neil Jacobs reveals what it took to get to this point and what’s left to be done.

Part of IHG Hotels & Resorts since 2019, Jacobs says reaching the finish line has been a marathon.

It has meant keeping the target front-and-center. He says key team members review a top-to-bottom progress report every few months.

“It’s been a huge initiative for us,” Jacobs told a press conference during the 21St Luxury Travel Market, being held this week in Cannes, France.

The brand is known for its focus on wellness and personal health. Its properties, many of which feature stand-alone Villas and residences, span exotic destinations from Vietnam and Fiji to the Indian Ocean and Oman and more recently, places like Portugal’s Douro Valley and Ibiza. Coming soon are Rome and Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

As it reached about 70% of its target, Six Senses has eliminated “thousands” of plastic items, from wraps, tubes, cases and whatever you can imagine that is made entirely or in part with plastic.

Jacobs says 80% of the remaining plastic is down to just 18 items.

A large part of the challenge is not apparent to guests. Many of the plastic items are in the supply chain. With properties in rural locations, Six Senses is often an essential customer to local vendors, with its purchases bringing money and jobs to local economies.

“It’s not just waving a wand,” he tells Forbes.

So, what’s left?

Among the items are coffee pods, stickers and labels, cotton pads and swabs, the plastic used to wrap fruit, gloves, housekeeping and hair treatment products, shaving kits, and carriers and containers for dairy products and eggs.

The brand’s progress dovetails with the launch earlier this year of its Climate Warriors program for children, part of broadening its appeal from couples to families.

Climate Warriors was trialled at Vooc Village at Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam, as a two-day program with children learning simple eco-friendly Habits and experiencing a host of fun activities before achieving their Climate Warrior status in the form of a certificate.

It’s now being expanded across the group, with programming varying by destination.

For example, at Zighy Bay in Oman, participants use recycled materials to make jewelry. At Six Senses Ninh Van Bay, Vietnam, kids make smoothies using a Pedimix bicycle and bake vegetables in a solar cooker.

Jacobs says he plans to release detailed data on the years of work in the next couple of months. They hope that others in the industry can benefit and even copy some of the solutions Six Senses has developed.