Six Seminoles currently part of college football all-star events

With the college football season officially concluded, college football all-star events that are a part of the pre-draft process are getting underway. Below is a look at what games are departing Florida State standouts are set to participate in:

Hula Bowl

Offensive lineman Dillan Gibbons and defensive tackle Robert Cooper are set to participate in the Hula Bowl on Saturday, January 14th at noon from UCF FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Fla. CBS Sports Network will provide coverage of the game.

The two measured in at the event earlier this week. Gibbons measured in at 6-foot-3 1/2, 333 pounds, while Cooper measured in at 6-foot-1 5/8, 307 pounds. Those measurements are according to NFLDraftDiamonds.com.

Tropical Bowl

Wide receiver Ontario Wilsontight end Camren McDonaldand defensive end Leonard Warner III are on the rosters to participate in the Tropical Bowl on Saturday, January 21st at 4 pm from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. A television option can be found here.

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Tight end Camren McDonald will participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Saturday, January 28th at 6 pm from the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Cali. NFL Network will provide coverage of the game.

Senior Bowl

Safety Jamie Robinson is on the roster to participate in the 2023 Senior Bowl on Saturday, February 4th at 2:30 pm from University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. NFL Network will provide coverage of the event.

This story will be updated as more Seminoles join rosters of postseason all-star events.