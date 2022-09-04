Six Second-Half Goals Lift UM over CMU

Next Game: Colorado 9/8/2022 | 7:00 PM B1G+ Sept. 08 (Thu) / 7:00 PM Colorado

» Michigan led 1-0 at the half but scored six second-half goals, including four in the final 10 minutes, to win the match, 7-0.

» Juniors Kacey Lawrence and Sammi Woods scored two goals a piece. UM’s seven goals are tied for the second most in program history.

» Senior Claire Dawson scored the first goal of her career while a freshman Taylor Brennan marked her first assist.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — The No. The 24-ranked University of Michigan Women’s soccer team scored six second-half goals in a 7-0 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Sunday (Sept. 4) at CMU’s Soccer Stadium.

Juniors Sammi Woods and Kacey Lawrence each notched a brace, while senior Claire Dawson tallied the first goal of her Wolverine career. Senior Lily Farkas had a goal and assist. Overall, the trio of Woods, Lawrence and Farkas had five shots apiece to account for 15 of UM’s 24 shots. Lawrence’s two goals in the effort marked a new career high.

Michigan (4-2-0) dominated the first half, outshooting Central Michigan 12-1, but the Wolverines were only able to score once. Lawrence started the scoring off in the 39th minute, as she collected a loose ball off a corner and finished top right from 18-yards out.

The second half was a different story, as Michigan scored six goals, including four in the final 10 minutes of action. Farkas was involved early, scoring her third goal in the 55th minute, and she assisted on Lawrence’s second marker nine minutes later to run the UM advantage to 3-0.

The score sat at 3-0 for the next 17 minutes, before Woods took over her own personal scoring run. In the 81st, she made it 4-0 off a helper from a graduate student Meredith Haakenson and the first assist of Taylor Brennan’s career, and followed with an unassisted score in the 84th.

Following a Central Michigan (1-5-0) own goal, Dawson capped off the Wolverine scoring in the 89th minute off a service from Woods.

Senior Hannah Blake returned to action after missing the last three matches, and played 23 minutes. Junior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski made her Wolverine debut, playing the second half and making one save.

Michigan has now scored 14 goals over the past three matches, and the seven goals on the afternoon tie for the second-most in program history.

UM wraps up non-conference play with another two-match week on tap. The Wolverines will first host Colorado on Thursday (Sept. 8) at 7 pm at UM Soccer Stadium. On Sunday (Sept. 11), the Maize & Blue will head to Toledo to take on the Rockets at 1 pm