Six Sand Springs-area teachers attend Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute

Six local teachers were among nearly 300 educators from more than 170 schools across Oklahoma who attended one of three Oklahoma Fall Arts Institute weekend workshops last month.

The intensive, four-day workshops, which also welcome adult artists of all ability levels, are taught by nationally renowned artists in the literary, visual and performing arts. The Retreats are held at the picturesque Quartz Mountain State Park & ​​Lodge in southwestern Oklahoma.

Each participating Educator earned 18 hours of professional development credit.

For Jennifer Butler, the music teacher at Sand Springs Public Schools’ Northwoods Fine Arts Academy, the workshop was almost like going home again.

“I first attended the Arts Institute in 1989 as a high school student and played in the orchestra,” she said.

“I have attended the Fall Arts Institute for teachers four times, and each one has been a very rewarding experience.

“The teachers are incredible and give three days of great lessons and ideas for me to take back to my students,” Butler said. “It is a chance to meet teachers from across Oklahoma in your field and also other arts areas.”

The nonprofit Oklahoma Arts Institute, which operates the retreats, estimates that it reaches more than 50,000 Oklahoma schoolchildren each year through their teachers’ attendance at the Fall Arts Institute.

The workshops are intended to allow arts educators and artists alike to sharpen their skills — or learn new ones — in an immersive environment with innovators in their fields.

The program, begun in 1983, complements the organization’s Flagship offering, the Oklahoma Summer Arts Institute, which has brought high school students from across the state to the campus each summer since 1977.

Anderson Public School art teacher Kristina Woodmansee said she had “an amazing experience” during four days of intense art instruction.

“Our particular class made a ‘flutter book’ with different themes on each page, including Poetry that was by others and original poetry,” Woodmansee said. “These books were items we could take back and utilize in other methods at school, not just the art room.”

Woodmansee said she learned a lot about different art supplies that could be used as well as different techniques.

“We worked between mealtimes and even worked past 10 o’clock at night because we wanted to see our work to completion,” she said.

“We were blessed to have such a wonderful — and free to us — experience. All we paid was a small art supply fee. We wouldn’t have been able to go otherwise.”

Oklahoma public school educators are able to attend the Fall Arts Institute on full scholarship. Teachers at private schools are offered tuition discounts. All meals and Lodging are included.

Throughout the retreat, participants are also encouraged to take part in extracurricular activities and electives, such as yoga, screen-printing and guided stargazing, among others.

The workshops themselves, meanwhile, are also varied. This year’s participants were able to choose from classes in storytelling, photography, poetry, drawing, printmaking, painting, musical theater, ceramics and more.

Workshops designed specifically for educators included “Visual Thinking Strategies,” an approach to art-based discussion; “Fall Flutter Book,” about visual arts and bookbinding; and “Musical Theatre: From Choosing a Production to Curtain Call.”

Christie Cannon, the art teacher at Sand Springs Public Schools’ Sixth Grade Center, enjoyed making her fall flutter book, which she said incorporated drawing, painting, collage and poetry.

“I can’t wait to try it with my sixth-graders,” she said. “They were very excited when I returned to my Classroom and shared my completed book with them.”

All three local educators talked about the beautiful surroundings of the lodge and the surrounding Quartz Mountains.

“The time to just focus on creating was refreshing,” Cannon said.

Sand Springs Public Schools teachers Rebecca Stewart and Jennifer Burke and Anderson Public School teacher Dawn Jones also attended the Fall Arts Institute.

Rob Ward, the Oklahoma Arts Institute’s president and CEO, said the Fall Arts Institute allows participants to take risks and try new things.