Six Players Collect Week 7 Football Awards

West Virginia’s Tony Mathis (co-offensive) and Casey Legg (co-special teams) were joined by Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (newcomer), Oklahoma State’s Tanner Brown (co-special teams), TCU’s Max Duggan (co-offensive) and Texas’ Jaylan Ford (defense) as Big 12 football Weekly award winners. Dillon, Duggan and Brown were each honored for the second time this season.

Duggan rallied No. 13 TCU from a 17-point deficit to a 43-40 double OT win over No. 8 Oklahoma State to keep the Horned Frogs undefeated at 6-0. The senior QB totaled 343 yards of offense and three touchdowns. He was 23 of 40 through the air with two scores and rushed 11 times for 57 yards and a TD. TCU trailed by 14 in the fourth quarter before Duggan led a 94-yard scoring drive that tied the game with less than two minutes to play. His one-yard scoring run moved him past Andy Dalton (22, 2007-10) and into a tie with Kenneth Davis (1982-85) for eighth in TCU history. Duggan is second all-time in rushing TDs by a TCU QB.

Mathis had 22 carries for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns in West Virginia’s 43-40 win over No. 23 Baylor. They tallied WVU’s most rushing yards in a game since Leddie Brown on Oct. 17, 2020, vs. Kansas (195) and reached 100 yards on the ground for the second time this season. The sophomore scored on a seven-yard run in the first quarter and added a 34-yarder in the fourth quarter for his second multiple-TD performance of the season. Mathis has five rushing scores this season and six in his career.

Ford was part of two forced turnovers to prevent scores, while also leading the Longhorns with eight tackles on the way to Texas’ 24-21 win over Iowa State. The first turnover was his first career interception and came in the end zone with the Cyclones leading 7-0 early in the second quarter and threatening to extend that lead from the UT seven-yard line. The second was his first career fumble recovery that came with just over two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter with Texas leading 24-21 and Iowa State driving at the UT 32-yard line. On the ensuing possession, Texas rushed for a first down that allowed the team to then run out the clock for the win. Ford became the first Longhorn to record an interception and recovered fumble in a game since DeMarvion Overshown on his way to Defensive MVP honors at the 2020 Alamo Bowl. Ford has now led or tied for the team lead in tackles in the last six games, while the Texas defense has held six of its seven opponents this year to 21 or fewer points.

Brown improved to 12-for-12 on field goal attempts this season, marking the second consecutive game and third in his career with four field goals. He became the third kicker in program history to make eight field goals in a two-game stretch, joining Quinn Sharp (2012) and Larry Roach (1982). Brown’s 52-yard field goal in overtime set a career-high. He has the nation’s Longest active streak of consecutive field goals made at 15 and improved his streak of consecutive PATs made to 66. Brown is first in the Nation in kicker scoring (11.0 points), second in field goals made (2.0) and fourth in scoring among all positions.

Legg hit the game-winning field goal with :33 seconds left to give WVU a 43-40 win over No. 23 Baylor. He also made a 23-yarder in the second quarter and connected on all five of his PAT attempts for 11 points in the game. He is 10-for-10 on field goals this season and has 11 career multi-field goal performances, including three in 2022. Legg Ranks No. 8 in program history in career field goals made (36) and in kick scoring (183 points).

Redshirt junior quarterback Gabriel completed 29 of 42 passes (69%) for 403 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed 10 times for 37 yards and a TD in Oklahoma’s 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas. Gabriel’s 403 passing yards and 440 total offensive yards were both the second most by a Big 12 player this year and the most in a conference game. They threw for 304 yards in the first half alone, marking OU’s first 300-yard passing half in three seasons. Gabriel’s performance helped the Sooners amass 701 yards of offense, their most against a Big 12 opponent in four years and the most by a Big 12 team this season (fourth most nationally).

Big 12 Football Players of the Week

October 17

Co-Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr. and Tony Mathis, WVU, RB, So.

Defense: Jaylan Ford, UT, LB, Jr.

Special Teams: Tanner Brown, OSU, K, Sr. and Casey Legg, WVU, K, Jr.

Newcomer: Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

October 10

Offense: Quentin Johnston, TCU, WR, Jr.

Defense: Josh Hayes, K-State, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Tanner Brown, OSU, K, Sr.

Newcomer: Quinn Ewers, UT, QB, Fr.

October 3

Offense: Max Duggan, TCU, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Khalid Duke, K-State, LB, Jr. and Jason Taylor II, OSU, S, Sr.

Special Teams: Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Co-Newcomers: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr. and Jaden Nixon, OSU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 26

Offense: Adrian Martinez, K-State, QB, Sr.

Co-Defense: Bryson Jackson, BU, LB, Sr. and Reggie Pearson, TTU, DB, Sr.

Special Teams: Trey Wolff, TTU, PK, Sr.

Newcomer: Kobe Savage, K-State, S, Jr.

Sept. 19

Offense: Jalon Daniels, KU, QB, Jr.

Defense: Jahdae Barron, UT, DB, Jr.

Special Teams: Trace Ford, OSU, DE, Jr.

Newcomer: Richard Reese, BU, RB, Fr.

Sept. 12

Offense: Donovan Smith, TTU, QB, So.

Defense: Kobe Bryant, KU, CB, So.

Special Teams: Phillip Brooks, K-State, WR, Sr.

Co-Newcomers: Colby Reeder, ISU, LB, Sr. and Dillon Gabriel, OU, QB, Jr.

Sept. 5

Offense: Spencer Sanders, OSU, QB, Sr.

Defense: Lonnie Phelps Jr., KU, DE, Jr.

Special Teams: Derius Davis, TCU, WR/PR/KR, Sr.

Newcomer: CJ Donaldson, WVU, RB, Fr.