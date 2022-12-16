Six Kent State Volleyball Student-Athletes Earn Academic All-MAC Team Honors

CLEVELAND — Kent State placed six student-athletes on the 2022 Volleyball Academic All-Mid-American Conference Team, the conference announced on Thursday.

Graduate students Erin Gardner , Alex Haffner and Danny Tyson and Seniors Morgan Copley , Taylor Heberle and Gracey Jarecke were among the 89 student-athletes to receive Academic All-MAC honors.

The Academic All-MAC Team honors student-athletes who have excelled in athletics and academics. To qualify, a student-athlete must have at least a 3.20 cumulative GPA and have participated in at least 50 percent of the contests for that particular sport. First-year students and transfers in their first year of residence are not eligible for the award.

