Six Hancock College men’s soccer players earn All-Conference honors | Cal-Poly

Six Hancock College men's soccer players earn All-Conference honors
Six Hancock College men’s soccer players have earned All-Western State Conference North Division honors. The announcement came on Monday.
Bulldogs Eric Diaz and Jose Perez made the All-WSC North First Team. Diaz, a Cabrillo High School graduate, started in all 18 of his appearances and played a crucial role on defense for the Bulldogs. Perez, an Oceano naive, ended the season with 20 points after racking up eight goals and four assists through 15 games.
Hancock’s Jose Espinoza and Jesus Hinojosa Landed on the All-WSC North Second Team. Espinoza, a Santa Maria native, tallied 20 points on the season, including nine goals and two assists through 17 games. Hinojosa notched 15 points, with five goals and five assists, during his sophomore campaign. He was a leading midfielder for the Bulldogs.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to [email protected]
