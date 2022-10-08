Six goal thriller as Manchester United U21s draw with Brighton

Manchester United U21s continued their Premier League 2 campaign against Brighton at the LSV stadium.

Coach Dempsey fielded this XI: Vitek; Jurado, Bennett, Fredricson, Hardley; Collyer, Savage; Shoretire, Mainoo, Hansen; McNeill Subs: Mastny, Murray, Huddlestone, Mather.

United needed to build from that win against Barrow in midweek and this was the right occasion to do so given the line-up. It was also good to see Toby Collyer starting. Garnacho’s and Pellistri’s absences potentially mean they will be involved with the first team tomorrow.

The start to the game was lively to say the least with Vitek making a double save and keeping United in the game. This was the tone for most of the game.

Early on United also had a chance to score with Charlie McNeill. The young Reds were visiting quite a lot in Brighton’s end and it finally paid off after 20 minutes of the game being played. A beautifully executed corner sends the ball to Mainoo who benefited from the confusion created in the area and calmly smashed it home.

It was obvious that Brighton were not just giving up that easily on the game, and after 10 minutes or so they found the equalizer as United were caught back in the counter, a description of the first team’s situation on Thursday. Savage had the chance to get United back in front almost instantly, but the goal post had other ideas on where that ball was destined to. Both teams were eager to get in front, however, things were staying level, in that moment at least. It was Mainoo who picked out McNeill with a cutback, but the young English blazed the shot over being a little frustrated of not scoring.

In the second half, teams had set their objectives straight: get things going and score, which they did and what a game this turned out to be. The Brighton staff must have studied quite well where to hit United as they were playing more on those wide areas where United were leaving space. In Brighton’s second goal it was Shoretire who could have potentially defended the ball a bit better and not get caught in possession. This, after that incredibly insane save from Vitek, who had been brilliant so far. United responded via Mainoo again who today played more in a number 10 role and once again from a corner he found just the right angle to get a shot and send the ball at the back of the net.

This was far from over as against run of play, Brighton get a chance in the counter and Vitek inexplicably leaves the goalkeeper’s area to defend, only to see himself out of the way and the visitors were back ahead. Well, it wasn’t over here either, with United being a constant Threat in their area, now with Jurado, Hardley and Collyer all playing higher up the pitch. United had made some substitutions at that point, with McNeill being substituted in the beginning of the second half for Mather, while Collyer came out for Huddlestone. Shoretire’s cross found Hardley whose header ended in the back of the net and the game was back level again.

In the last 15 minutes of the game, it was United all over Brighton’s area pushing for a winner but no luck as the players did not seem to have that final moment to score once again. Indeed it was an intense game and they did not fail to entertain. Points shared in the end and United have a lot to take from this game.