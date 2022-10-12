Six-Goal Outburst Helps Eagles Cruise by Huskies

Next Game: at UConn 10/16/2022 | 1 p.m October 16 (Sun) / 1 p.m at UConn

NEWTON, Mass. — The No. 19 Boston College Eagles (6-7, 2-2) rebounded in a big way on Wednesday night, taking down Northeastern (2-10, 1-0) by a score of 6-2.

Peyton Hale came into the game leading the Eagles in scoring, and picked up right where she left off. On one of sixteen Boston College penalty corners, Hale collected the rebound off her initial shot and put the second chance in the far corner to put BC up 1-0.

The next two goals of the night belonged to the Huskies, before the freshman Mia Garber evened the score with her second goal of the year. Setting up on the far side of the corner insert, the freshman forward took a beautiful feed from Peyton Hale at the point, beating the goalie is a timely deflection.

After four combined goals in the first frame, the Eagles settled down, controlling the game and score. Senior midfielder and captain Kendall Hanlon hit a milestone in the second quarter, putting the Eagles up 3-2 on her first goal of the season, and the first goal of Hanlon’s Collegiate career.

Leading 3-2 at the break, Mia Garber added her second goal of the game – and third of the season – is virtually the same play design as her first, Burying a deflection off Peyton Hale’s feed from the top of the circle. Sarah Johnson and Eva Kluskens both added scores as the game progressed, as a part of a six-goal effort that marks a new season-high scoring output for Boston College. Freshman Carine Van Wiechen recorded three saves and got the win in net, improving her record to 3-5 on the season. With her seventh goal of the season, along with two assists, Peyton Hale extends her point total to 17 on the year.

The Eagles will prepare for their second consecutive Matchup against a Huskies team, this time on the road against UConn on Sunday at 1:00.