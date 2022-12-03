Six from NKY among 100 Kentucky organizations to receive Kentucky Arts Partnership Grants

One hundred nonprofit arts organizations across the state, including six from Northern Kentucky, will benefit from more than $1.1 million in funding from the Kentucky Arts Council’s Kentucky Arts Partnership (KAP) grant in the 2023 fiscal year.

The KAP grant provides nonprofit arts organizations with unrestricted operating support to ensure that year-round participation in the arts is available to the people of Kentucky.

In Northern Kentucky, Behringer-Crawford Museum, The Carnegie, CAST, Falcon Theatre, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, and Pones will all receive funding from KAP grants.

“The Kentucky Arts Partnership organizations do the heavy lifting for the arts in their own communities, and we are grateful for their hard work and passion to serve, educate and invigorate the commonwealth,” said Chris Cathers, arts council executive director. “These Grants will help them as they continue their work growing the arts across the state.”

One of the first-time KAP grant recipients is the Owsley County Alliance for Recreation & Entertainment (OCARE).

OCARE was formed in 2014, and JoAnne Richardson, the organization’s chair, said its mission is to improve Owsley County by bringing new social, cultural, educational and economic opportunities to the community.

“Applying for this grant was a good opportunity,” Richardson said. “It was the first time anyone said to us, ‘tell us what you need.’”

Although this was the first time OCARE had applied for a KAP grant, the organization received a Kentucky Arts Council–American Rescue Plan grant in 2021. Applying for that grant helped OCARE build a relationship with the arts council.

“We couldn’t have gotten where we are without help,” Richardson said. “We’re very grateful to the Kentucky Arts Council.”

The competitive Grants are awarded annually. A list of organizations that received funding for the 2023 fiscal year along with their award amounts is available on the arts council website.

Kentucky Arts Council