Six from men’s soccer earn Academic All-District notice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six Bellarmine University men’s soccer players were recognized on the College Sports Communicators’ Academic All-District Team.

Seniors Jackson Kirn , Rahim Shalash and Haziq Zed and Juniors Jack Fischer , Nolan McGrath and Brock Pope were honored for the Knights.

To be considered for the Academic All-District Team, student-athletes must possess a minimum 3.50 grade-point average and must have been a starter or key reserve on their respective team.

Kirn (3.56 GPA, business and sports administration) started all 17 games in which he appeared on the back line for Bellarmine and ranked second on the team with 1,566 minutes. The Lexington, Kentucky, native was named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week on Sept. 27 and is a two-time ASUN Honor Roll recipient.

A team captain, Shalash (3.93, biology/pre-med) appeared in all 18 games as a holding midfielder and registered two assists, including a helper against Stetson in the ASUN Tournament quarterfinals. The product of Simpsonville, Kentucky, was an ASUN All-Academic Team selection this season and twice garnered ASUN Honor Roll notice.

Zed (3.91, Actuarial science) started 13 of the 17 games in which he appeared this season, and the midfielder notched the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 2-1 win over Northern Kentucky. The native of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, is a two-time ASUN All-Academic Team member and two-time ASUN Honor Roll recipient.

Fischer (3.60, accounting) started all 18 games this season while amassing 1,294 minutes and leading the team in assists with five. The midfielder and product of Prospect, Kentucky, has earned two ASUN Honor Roll laurels.

McGrath (3.80, business administration) appeared in all 18 games with 10 starts this year and was the team leader in points (10), goals (five) and shots on goal (12). The forward and New Lenox, Illinois, native is a two-time ASUN Honor Roll recipient.

Also a team captain, Pope (3.52, business administration) started all 13 games in which he appeared this season and made the ASUN All-Tournament Team for the second year in a row after scoring a goal in both the quarterfinals and semifinals. The defender and product of Corinth, Texas, earned ASUN Honor Roll Accolades last season.

