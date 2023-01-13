Six Former Alabama Standouts Make the AP NFL All-Pro Teams

The University of Alabama led all other schools in selections for the NFL’s most elite squads with six All-Pro selections, including four on the First Team.

The First Team is represented by Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, New York Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II and Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

Jacobs made the team for leading the NFL in rushing yards, scrimmage yards, first downs and missed tackles. His Week 12 performance is among the Greatest of all-time.

