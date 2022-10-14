Six Celtics among players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history
The Boston Celtics are by all accounts one of the most storied franchises in the NBA with a record 17 titles to their name and plenty of additional accolades built up over more than three-quarters of a century playing in the league.
But much of that Excellence came before the Advent of the popular basketball Simulation video game series NBA 2K, so there may not be quite so many stars from Boston’s past among the highest-rated players on average in the history of the video game franchise. But a decent amount of Celtics alumni do make an accounting of the 30 highest-rated players in the history of the series put together by a panel at HoopsHype.
Let’s see which Boston alums made the cut.
Well. 30. Jayson Tatum
Average rating: 86.50
Highest rating: 93 is 2K23
Lowest rating: 77 is 2K18
2K seasons: Six
Well. 29. Ray Allen
Average rating: 86.53
Highest rating: 92 on 2K5 and 2K8
Lowest rating: 79 in 2K11, 2K13 and 2K14
2K seasons: 15
Well. 27. Paul Pierce
Average rating: 86.55
Highest rating: 98 is 2K2
Lowest rating: 73 is 2K17
2K seasons: 18
Well. 15. Kyrie Irving
Average rating: 88.25
Highest rating: 93 is 2K19
Lowest rating: 81 is 2K12
2K seasons: 12
Well. 10. Kevin Garnett
Average rating: 90.0
Highest rating: 99 is 2K1, 2K5, 2K6 and 2K9
Lowest rating: 74 is 2K17
2K seasons: 18
