Six Celtics among players with the best average ratings in NBA 2K history

The Boston Celtics are by all accounts one of the most storied franchises in the NBA with a record 17 titles to their name and plenty of additional accolades built up over more than three-quarters of a century playing in the league.

But much of that Excellence came before the Advent of the popular basketball Simulation video game series NBA 2K, so there may not be quite so many stars from Boston’s past among the highest-rated players on average in the history of the video game franchise. But a decent amount of Celtics alumni do make an accounting of the 30 highest-rated players in the history of the series put together by a panel at HoopsHype.

Let’s see which Boston alums made the cut.

