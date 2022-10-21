Six-BR home offers rural life five minutes from Millbrook, Prattville

Six-BR home offers rural life five minutes from Millbrook, Prattville

A renovated six-bedroom home located on a quiet street is for sale north of Highway 14 near Millbrook.

The design also includes three full bathrooms and three half baths amid more than 5,000 square feet of living space. The two-story house near Interstate 65 sits on a 1-acre lot laden with mature trees and natural beauty.

The home at 327 Bozie Road offers rural living just five minutes from all that Millbrook and east Prattville provide, including golf courses, professional offices, and abundant retail and dining choices. Bozie Road dead ends as it fingers west off Old Prattville Road.

“The home is in a country setting but close to the city. The home’s location is very private,” Realtor Heather Oates said. “The house is very spacious with large bedrooms, closets, and living areas. It also has covered parking.”

The many upgrades have added to the value of the property.

“This home has gone through lots of renovations with lots of upgrades to include a new roof in 2020, and two new tankless water heaters were put in during 2021,” Oates said. In addition, granite countertops were installed in the kitchen. Beautiful tile now provides Flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms. And elegant new light fixtures were added throughout the home, Oates said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button