Six area teams ranked in final basketball poll

February 2—Six local teams are ranked in the final basketball poll of the season.

The rankings by the Alabama Sports Writers Association were released early Thursday.

The Decatur Heritage (2A) and West Morgan (4A) boys had the highest rankings among area schools, each coming in at No. 6.

The Tanner boys were ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, while Austin was No. 8 in 7A and Athens No. 10 in 6A.

Hartselle (6A) and Hatton 2A) also received votes.

Clements was the only girls team ranked in the top 10, coming in at No. 7 in Class 3A.

Hartselle (6A), East Limestone (5A), Priceville (4A), Hatton (2A) and Decatur Heritage (2A) also received votes.

HIGH SCHOOL STATE RANKINGS

The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school basketball rankings, the last of the season, began with teams reporting results to their local sports writers, who nominated teams for consideration.

GIRLS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (29-1)

2. Sparkman (20-8)

3. Bob Jones (26-3)

4. Vestavia Hills (26-3)

5. Hewitt-Trussville (22-6)

6. Davidson (24-4)

7. Foley (21-5)

8. Central-Phenix City (15-9)

9. Chelsea (21-7)

10. Auburn (13-4)

Others nominated: Prattville (17-3), Thompson (19-10).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (28-1)

2. Mortimer Jordan (21-6)

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (22-5)

4. McGill-Toolen (24-5)

5. Carver-Montgomery (21-2)

6. Huffman (24-4)

7. Oxford (16-10)

8. Clay-Chalkville (18-7)

9. Parker (19-4)

10. Gadsden City (18-9)

Others nominated: Blount (17-7), Chilton Co. (21-8), Hartselle (21-8), Homewood (22-7), Minor (18-7), Mountain Brook (16-9), Northridge (19-8), Pell City (19-9), Shades Valley (19-5).

CLASS 5A

1. Guntersville (25-4)

2. Jasper (27-2)

3. Eufaula (20-1)

4. Pleasant Grove (22-4)

5. Ramsay (17-8)

6. Sardis (24-5)

7. Wenonah (18-7)

8. Southside-Gadsden (19-7)

9. Marbury (19-3)

10. Williamson (15-6)

Others nominated: Arab (16-11), Carroll (20-6), Charles Henderson (12-9), East Limestone (18-8), Headland (17-7), Holtville (23-4), Madison Academy ( 19-9), Scottsboro (15-10).

CLASS 4A

1. Good Hope (28-1)

2. Deshler (25-4)

3. Prattville Christian (25-3)

4. Jackson (24-4)

5. New Hope (18-5)

6. TR Miller (14-2)

7. UMS-Wright (24-5)

8. Geneva (24-3)

9. Hale Co. (20-7)

10. St. John Paul II (21-7)

Others nominated: Anniston (15-11), Cherokee Co. (19-7), Dora (20-7), Hamilton (23-5), Priceville (16-12), Rogers (16-12).

CLASS 3A

1. Trinity (23-2)

2. Susan Moore (23-3)

3. Plainview (26-3)

4. Southside-Selma (20-3)

5. Lauderdale Co. (18-9)

6. St. James (20-7)

7. Clements (20-4)

8. Ohatchee (22-4)

9. Midfield (12-10)

10. Sylvania (20-7)

Others nominated: Glencoe (17-8), Pike Co. (18-8).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (24-2)

2. Mars Hill Bible (19-4)

3. Lanett (15-2)

4. Luverne (26-0)

5. Sulligent (23-2)

6. Geneva Co. (21-5)

7. Ider (17-10)

8. Pisgah (15-7)

9. Francis Marion (20-1)

10. Washington Co. (18-4)

Others nominated: Abbeville (18-6), Collinsville (14-6), Cottonwood (11-10), Decatur Heritage (21-5), GW Long (18-7), Hatton (18-6), JU Blacksher ( 21-3), Ranburne (20-6), Samson (16-5), Westminster-Oak Mountain (16-3).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (28-0)

2. Skyline (24-4)

3. AL Johnson (20-5)

4. Loachapoka (19-10)

5. Marion Co. (14-14)

6. University Charter (14-3)

7. Brilliant (20-7)

8. Elba (19-6)

9. Addison (18-9)

10. Leroy (12-7)

Others nominated: Belgreen (20-8), Covenant Christian (12-6), Red Level (11-6), Shoals Christian (14-6).

SHAFT

1. Edgewood Academy (24-0)

2. Sparta Academy (23-2)

3. Lowndes Academy (13-6)

4. Glenwood (21-6)

5. Lee Scott (15-7)

6. Fort Dale Academy (13-6)

7. Clarke Prep (22-3)

8. Lakeside (11-9)

9. Morgan Academy (11-10)

10. Hooper Academy (14-9)

Others nominated: None.

BOYS

CLASS 7A

1. Vestavia Hills (22-4)

2. Hoover (25-3)

3. Huntsville (20-8)

4. Fairhope (24-2)

5. Grissom (21-7)

6. Baker (21-6)

7. Spain Park (20-5)

8. Austin (16-9)

9. Bob Jones (19-9)

10. Dothan (22-4)

Others nominated: Auburn (22-3), Chelsea (15-12), Enterprise (13-7), Hewitt-Trussville (18-10), Oak Mountain (21-7), Sparkman (19-10), Tuscaloosa Co . (22-6)

CLASS 6A

1. Pinson Valley (24-0)

2. Mountain Brook (20-6)

3. McGill-Toolen (23-6)

4. Buckhorn (19-7)

5. Homewood (19-10)

6. Muscle Shoals (19-4)

7. Huffman (19-9)

8. Cullman (22-5)

9. Blount (18-6)

10. Athens (17-4)

Others nominated: Briarwood (14-13), Central-Tuscaloosa (16-11), Hartselle (13-11), Helena (16-10), Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (17-9), McAdory (17-10), Paul Bryant (17-11), Pelham (20-8)

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (21-6)

2. Fairfield (21-8)

3. John Carroll (20-5)

4. Wenonah (17-10)

5. Charles Henderson (19-5)

6. Scottsboro (19-7)

7. Guntersville (21-6)

8. Valley (25-0)

9. Carroll-Ozark (23-6)

10. LeFlore (16-6)

Others nominated: Alexandria (15-10), Faith-Mobile (16-10), Headland (18-11), Jasper (21-7)

CLASS 4A

1. Westminster-Huntsville (23-3)

2. Jacksonville (20-6)

3. New Hope (19-5)

4. Deshler (21-5)

5. Escambia Co. (14-7)

6. West Morgan (18-6)

7. Haleyville (14-14)

8. Hanceville (22-6)

9. Good Hope (21-7)

10. Handley (14-7)

Others nominated: Anniston (14-10), Bibb Co. (12-10), Cherokee Co. (12-11), Cordova (17-8), Corner (20-7), DAR (18-9), Holt (16-9), Jackson (22-4), Montevallo (17-8), TR Miller (14-6), UMS-Wright (16-11), Wilcox Central (16-8)

CLASS 3A

1. Cottage Hill (22-2)

2. Midfield (18-5)

3. Plainview (24-5)

4. Houston Academy (26-2)

5. Sumter Central (19-4)

6. Piedmont (19-4)

7. Westbrook Christian (19-4)

8. Hokes Bluff (19-5)

9. Childersburg (14-4)

10. Carbon Hill (22-7)

Others nominated: Geraldine (18-10), Opp (15-8)

CLASS 2A

1. North Sand Mountain (23-4)

2. Barbour Co. (16-4)

3. Holly Pond (21-5)

4. Ariton (17-8)

5. Mars Hill Bible (19-8)

6. Decatur Heritage (14-10)

7. Tanner (17-6)

8. Tuscaloosa Academy (16-8)

9. Aliceville (18-1)

10. Abbeville (14-10)

Others nominated: Collinsville (14-10), Hatton (17-7), Red Bay (19-7), Sand Rock (16-9), Sulligent (19-7), Vincent (17-6), Whitesburg Christian ( 20-7)

CLASS 1A

1. Covenant Christian (23-3)

2. Autaugaville (16-6)

3. Oakwood Academy (16-6)

4. Brantley (19-3)

5. Florala (18-6)

6. Spring Garden (15-7)

7. Red Level (15-5)

8. Skyline (20-8)

9. Marion Co. (15-6)

10. Meek (21-7)

Others nominated: Cedar Bluff (14-10), Donoho (14-10), Faith-Anniston (17-11), Georgiana (16-9), McIntosh (14-6)

SHAFT

1. Lee-Scott (25-1)

2. Heritage Christian (24-1)

3. Edgewood (20-4)

4. Glenwood (21-8)

5. Macon-East (22-5)

6. Lowndes Academy (15-3)

7. Bessemer Academy (16-4)

8. Abbeville Christian (15-7)

9. Snook (16-3)

10. Autauga Academy (9-9)

Others nominated: Morgan Academy (8-10)