Sivasspor vs. Galatasaray: Free Live Stream Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between home side Sivasspor Kulübü and visiting club Galatasaray AS on Thursday in Turkish Super League action. Galatasaray heads into the game as the second-placed team in the Super League standings with 30 points out of its first 14 matches of the campaign. The team has won its last four games in a row in league play against the likes of Karagmürük (2-0), Besiktas (2-1), Istanbul Basaksehir (7-0) and Istanbulspor (2-1) in its most recent outing is Sunday. In that 2-1 finish over Istanbulspor, Bafétimbi Gomis scored both of Galatasaray’s goals to keep the winning streak alive.

How to Watch Sivasspor Kulübü vs. Galatasaray AS Today:

Match Date: December 29, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 am ET

TV: beIN SPORTS

Meanwhile, Sivasspor is currently sitting in 16th place in the Super League standings with 14 points out of its first 15 matches of the season. The team is coming off a 2-1 finish over Kasimpasa on Saturday, where Dia Saba and Max-Alain Gradel got on the scoresheet for the club.

