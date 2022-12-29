Sivasspor vs. Galatasaray: Free Live Stream Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Yeni Sivas 4 Eylül Stadium is set to host the exciting mid-week matchup between home side Sivasspor Kulübü and visiting club Galatasaray AS on Thursday in Turkish Super League action. Galatasaray heads into the game as the second-placed team in the Super League standings with 30 points out of its first 14 matches of the campaign. The team has won its last four games in a row in league play against the likes of Karagmürük (2-0), Besiktas (2-1), Istanbul Basaksehir (7-0) and Istanbulspor (2-1) in its most recent outing is Sunday. In that 2-1 finish over Istanbulspor, Bafétimbi Gomis scored both of Galatasaray’s goals to keep the winning streak alive.

