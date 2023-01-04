Siuslaw News | Kids get messy with Mapleton artist in residence

Jan. 4, 2022 — For three weeks throughout the 2022-23 school year, Mapleton students in Stephanie Grijalva’s art class will have a special visitor.

Alex Ever, a Eugene-based artist, will make the trip over Badger Mountain in December, February and April to join Grijalva in teaching her Mapleton students art.

Ever is a multi-medium visual artist and arts educator. Their work ranges from dye and fiber arts to digital illustrations. They seek to create pieces that invite the viewer to explore a world of imperfection, play, wonder and a dash of humor — a style that is conducive to helping youth find their own artistic voice.

“One of the predominant things I do with schools is natural dyes,” explained Ever. “So, we investigate. A lot of recycled art, mixed media and digital illustrations as well.”

Ever comes to Mapleton thanks to the Lane Arts Council’s Artist Residency Program.

The goal of the program is to provide students throughout the county with new skills and methods of expression, to develop creative thinking and self-confidence, and gain career insights.

“Quality arts instruction provides young people with Holistic learning experiences that engage minds, hearts and bodies,” says the Lane Arts Council’s website.

Normally, Ever would go into a school, teach a program on one of their specialties (like natural plant dyes) and move on to the next school. With three separate weeks at Mapleton, Ever will have the chance to do something different with these young Sailors.

Ever also hopes to help first-year Mapleton teacher Grijalva develop a lesson plan for this year and years to come that will engage the minds, hearts and bodies of the children of this small community on the west side of the Coast Range.

“This is different than a normal Residency in that we [Grijalva and Ever] have the privilege to work with each other instead of me coming in with a program. We can actually talk about the type of school Mapleton is, what Stephanie’s interests and goals are for the community here and what exactly they want to foster,” explained Ever. “Rather than me just coming in and saying ‘yeah, we’re going to use plants to dye stuff,’ we can play with the ideas of nature and art and build upon that — then talk more about the identity of this community.”

December 14 was one of Ever’s first days with Grijalva’s class, so the Educator wanted to make sure to lead with projects that get students excited.

“I’m still getting to know the kids,” said Ever. “My thing is like ‘what if everyone got to do fun, tactile stuff with some Chaos and mess first?’”

Ever found a project for Dec. 14 that checked all those boxes.

“What we’re doing today is going to be really different,” Ever explained as fifth and sixth graders filled Ms. Grijalva’s class. “We’re making all-natural playdough. It’s made from stuff you can find in nature and at the grocery store.”

The kids in Grijalva’s class were clearly having a great time. They worked in groups to combine their ingredients and the all-natural Playdough-type project appeared to be — as planned — fun, tactile, chaotic and messy. The project was a success.

In addition to their visit in December, Ever will return Feb. 6-9 and April 24-27.

For more information on the Lane Arts Council’s artist residency program visit lanearts.org/artist-residencies/.