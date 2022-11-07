SIUE Women’s Soccer to Battle Northwestern in NCAA Championships

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – The field of 64 for the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship is set, and SIUE travels to Northwestern for a first-round contest Saturday.

Game time is 1 pm at Larry and Sharon Martin Stadium.

SIUE Head Coach Derek Burton said he’s excited for the challenge.

“It’s exciting to have an opportunity to go back and do something again. The first time up wasn’t our best showing so we’re looking forward for an opportunity to get back,” said Burton.

This will be the third overall meeting between the Cougars and the Wildcats. Northwestern edged SIUE 1-0 in the 2016 NCAA Second Round. The Cougars also fell 5-0 in a regular season contest earlier this season.

With a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, the Cougars have experience at this level.

“We have a thread of experience in players who have been there before so we’ll be looking to count on that and lean on our experience,” Burton noted.

Burton said the OVC Championships schedule of Friday semifinals and Sunday Finals makes Monday the team’s day off. The practice and travel schedule will be decided early this week.

“It’s more about game planning and making sure we are healthy physically, ready mentally and prepared as a team,” said Burton.