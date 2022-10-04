SIUE Golf Shares Lead at Big O Classic

ELKHORN, Neb. – SIUE golf turned in rounds of 296-281 Monday and shares the lead after two rounds of play at the Big O Classic. The Cougars’ second round score of 281 is tied for the ninth lowest team round in school history and also was the lowest round of the tournament.

SIUE has a combined 574 (-2) and is tied with St. Thomas for the team lead. The two teams are two shots better than Omaha, one of the tournament hosts. South Dakota State is fourth at three-over par.

The Cougars have three golfers in the top 13 with Brady Kaufmann and Anthony Ruthey leading the way at four-under, tied for third. Kaufmann carded rounds of 73-67, with his second-round score a career low and also among the top-20 lowest rounds in school history. Ruthey shot rounds of 71-69. For Ruthey, the second-round 69 is his fifth career round in the 60s.

Kaufmann and Ruthey trail the leader, Creighton’s Shaun Campbell, by two shots.

Alex Eickhoff is tied for 13th at even par Presley Mackelburg sit tied for 57th at 150. TJ Baker is tied for 84th at 157.

SIUE has two individuals in the tournament. Luke Ludwig is tied for 34th at four-over. Brooks Jungbluth is tied for 87th at 158.

Tuesday’s final round begins at 9 am at Indian Creek Golf Course.