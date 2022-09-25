SIUE Golf Set to Host Dolenc Invitational

SIUE golf will play host to 15 other teams when the SIUE Dolenc Invitational Returns to Gateway National Golf Links in Madison, Illinois, Monday and Tuesday.

The 2022 event marks the ninth time SIUE has hosted the event, named in Honor of Derek and Kent Dolenc.

The Cougars have three tournament wins as hosts, with the last coming in 2019.

The 16-team field includes host SIUE, Bradley, Eastern Illinois, Green Bay, Idaho, Lindenwood, Missouri State, Murray State, New Orleans, Omaha, Samford, Southeastern Louisiana, SIU Carbondale, Southern Indiana, UT Martin, Weber State

Gateway National Golf Links is a par 71 and will play at 7,016 yards

Teams will play 36 holes Monday with a shotgun start for round one at 8:15 am Tuesday’s final 18-hole round also gets underway at 8:15 am

All nine SIUE Golfers will take part in the event.

1. Anthony Ruthey

2. Luke Ludwig

3. Brady Kaufmann

4. Alex Eickhoff

5. Brooks Jungbluth



TJ Baker , Presley Mackelburg , Connor Neighbors and Tanner Collins will each compete as individuals.

Live Scoring for the event will be available at Golfstat.com.