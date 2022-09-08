SIUE Golf Opens Season at Air Force

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – SIUE golf opens its 2022-23 season with a weekend tournament at Air Force. The Cougars will take part in the 53rd Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational at the US Air Force Academy Friday through Sunday.

The challenging tournament features a large field of 24 teams. The Cougars are participating for the fifth time.

In addition to SIUE and host Air Force, the Cougars will face Boston College, California Baptist, Cal Poly, CSUN, Colorado, Colorado State, Denver, Idaho, Murray State, New Mexico State, Northern Colorado, Northern Iowa, San Jose State, South Dakota, Southern Utah, Utah State, Utah Tech, Utah Valley, UTEP, Weber State, Wofford and Wyoming.

Teams will play on the Academy’s Eisenhower Blue Course which is a par 72 and plays at 7,541 yards. Single rounds will be played Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday teams will tee off at 9:30 am central time. Sunday’s final round tees off at 8:30 am CT.

SIUE’s lineup for the tournament:

1. Anthony Ruthey

2. Brady Kaufmann

3. TJ Baker

4. Presley Mackelburg

5. Alex Eickhoff

Live scoring for the event will be available at golfstat.com.