Sitka Fine Arts Grad is TV Cookie Champion





Details Category: News Created on Tuesday, 13 December 2022 00:07 Hits: 220

By GARLAND KENNEDY

Sentinel Staff Writer

An ornate, three-dimensional Christmas cookie earned a first place prize for former Sitka’s Larissa Codr in a nationally televised competition on the Food Network last week.

Codr was one of five participants in the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge.” Her impressive cookie design – and the personal story behind it – gave her the win and the $10,000 cash prize that came with it.

She decorated the winning cookie in honor of her grandmothers. True to the title of the episode, “Our Better Angels,” she depicted her grandmothers in angelic fashion.

The daughter of Guy and Vicky German, Codr lived in Sitka until she was 16, when the family relocated to Nebraska. As a child, Codr attended the Sitka Fine Arts Camp and Sitka Summer Music Festival, she said. Her exposure to Sitka’s artistic side was a formative experience, she added. Although she has long held an interest in art, Codr didn’t start decorating cookies until 2018. She sells her custom sugar cookies on her website, https://www.thefinickycookie.com/. Using cookies as canvas, her skill as a painter is on display in photos of her edible artwork. Codr’s cookie-based depiction of her grandmother Wears a white dress with green trim beneath a red and white cloak.

While most sugar cookies are flat, Codr’s work for the show went above and beyond the standard expectations for cookie design.

“We had to structure a 3-D angel that was at least eight inches tall and was something that was meaningful to us,” Codr told the Sentinel. “So I attributed my two late grandmothers and kind of combined them and made an angel figurine with a mold of the face with modeling chocolate I had colored, and then molded a face… I sculpted hands, she was holding a cardinal.”

Her paternal grandmother, she said, was reputed in the family as “so Holy that she was actually a saint,” and therefore Wears a halo in the Championship cookie. Her maternal grandmother loved cardinals, Codr added, and so holds one of the red-plumed birds in the elaborate sugar cookie.

The fully three-dimensional form of her final product, she noted, stood out to the judges when cookies were compared.

“They were very impressed that I was able to sculpt the face and body.”

Her grandmothers’ names were Bertha and Hazel, and because the two are combined into one cookie, Codr referred to the artwork as “Berthazel.”

In the initial round of the contest Codr decorated a pair of cookies, one depicting something “naughty” and another showing something “nice.” A stylized online dating profile adorned her naughty cookie, while the nice cookie depicted a helpful neighbor clearing snow from a driveway.

One key challenge for Codr was the tight timeframe in which she had to operate. She heated chocolate multiple times to be used as a binding agent for constructing her 3-D angel, only to have it cool immediately when set down on a metal counter, she said.

Codr described the moment when the Judges announced that she had won as “surreal.”

“When they said my name I just literally couldn’t believe it. I mean, I was in total shock! And that was it,” she said. “They had me come up and get the golden ornament.”

Along with the $10,000, the golden ornament was the takeaway prize for the winner. The Judges devoured the cookies on the spot.

The Episode premiered Dec. 4, although it was filmed months in advance. Codr’s children were ecstatic when she won.

“They really lost their minds. They were really excited and very supportive and they actually kept the secret – we filmed this back last March,” she said.

She enjoyed her time in front of the camera. “It was kind of fun for me. I tried to make it funny, I tried to be entertaining without trying too hard,” Codr said. “I just kind of have a sarcastic dry sense of humor, which I think people enjoy. I don’t know, I would love to do another show.”

This month, she’s helping a group of Omaha artists open a cooperative shop. Her daytime job is in finance at Heartland Payment Systems, a large corporation that processes electronic payments. She dove into the world of cookie decorating in 2018, and is now keeping an eye open for future artistic opportunities.

“This month will kind of be an experiment for me, because we have a retail space opening as a co-operative,” Codr said. “If retail goes well there, I think that will give me the confidence to maybe open my own store. And possibly, I’d love to do (painting) classes,” she said.

The “Christmas Cookie Challenge” Episode with Codr’s win can be viewed on Hulu, Discovery Plus and Food Network on Demand.

After years of receiving feedback on her cookie-based artwork, Codr was glad to see an artistic dream come to fruition.

“People would always say, ‘Oh, my gosh, we’re going to see you on one of those shows one of these days,’ and I would just laugh about it… And, you know, it actually happened. And it’s just kind of crazy,” she said. “If you really want to do something, I guess, just don’t hold yourself back – nothing is impossible.”