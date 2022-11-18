Sitaron’s Ka Mahakumbh of Literature festival starts from November 18-20, 2022
The event will take place at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.
Aaj Tak is reintroducing its popular literary program, Sahitya Aaj Tak. After a three-year hiatus due to Corona, the 5th edition of the show will be held at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on November 18, 19, and 20.
Sahitya Aaj Tak is a one-of-a-kind event that brings people closer to the worlds of literature and culture. Conceptualized and designed by Aaj Tak, attendees of the three-day event can directly listen to, watch, and meet Celebrities from the Worlds of literature, art, and culture with a variety of top legendary Talent under one roof. Admission to Sahitya Aaj Tak is free.
This unique festival connecting different Streams of Sahitya is one such effort of “Aaj Tak,” through which today’s youth and society can better understand and connect with the world of Sahitya. The program will include writers, scholars, composers, musicians, actors, columnists, business leaders, poets, and theater artists whose work has left an impression on people over the years.
This year artists will reunite on one stage once more to acquaint guests with their thoughts, voices and performances.
Sahitya Aaj Tak is a forum where one can challenge their mind with stimulating debates and engage with authors and their creations from all over India who have awakened your wanderlust. The event will also feature notable leaders and novelty and other inspiring conversations. The presence of film stars will brighten the already star-studded gathering of literary stars.
Live performances by B Praak and Asees Kaur will adorn Sahitya Aaj Tak. Names of the other great personalities who will shine on the show’s stage this year are as follows:
-
Afsana Khan
-
Bhupender Yadav
-
Vikram Sampat
-
Ashwin Sanghi
-
Chetan Bhagat
-
Prasoon Joshi
-
Nasera Sharma
-
Ashok Vajpayee
-
Anamika
-
Arun Kamal
-
Nand Kishor Acharya
-
Naresh Saxena
-
Leeladhar Jagudi
-
Surender Mohan Pathak
-
Rajesh Joshi
-
Kabir Bedi
-
Swanand Kirkire
-
Morari Bapu
-
Deepti Naval
-
Kailash Satyarthi
-
Mridula Garg
-
Wasim Barelvi
-
Sheen Kaaf Nizam
-
Nawaz Deobandi
-
Mahua Maji
Click on this link for more information – aajtak.in/sahitya