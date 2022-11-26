Sitaron’s Ka Mahakumbh of Literature festival starts from November 18-20, 2022

Live performances by B Praak and Asees Kaur will adorn Sahitya Aaj Tak. Names of the other great personalities who will shine on the show’s stage this year are as follows:

Afsana Khan

Bhupender Yadav

Vikram Sampat

Ashwin Sanghi

Chetan Bhagat

Prasoon Joshi

Nasera Sharma

Ashok Vajpayee

Anamika

Arun Kamal

Nand Kishor Acharya

Naresh Saxena

Leeladhar Jagudi

Surender Mohan Pathak

Rajesh Joshi

Kabir Bedi

Swanand Kirkire

Morari Bapu

Deepti Naval

Kailash Satyarthi

Mridula Garg

Wasim Barelvi

Sheen Kaaf Nizam

Nawaz Deobandi

Mahua Maji

Click on this link for more information – aajtak.in/sahitya