SISD Fine Arts focusing on Collaboration – Herald Democrat

SISD

This school year, Sherman ISD Fine Arts is building Unity between all levels and all disciplines through ensemble collaborations, the first of which are happening this week.

“It’s very different,” said Kalyn McAlester, Fine Arts Coordinator. “It’s basically pulling the fine arts out of the classrooms and putting them into the community.”

McAlester, a performer herself, knows the ten or so minutes before a performance, like an elementary musical, are usually too quiet, and she had the idea of ​​opening ensembles by older students from SHS, an idea the educators loved as well.

“The older students are supporting the younger students,” McAlester said. “And the younger students are being exposed to more fine arts.”

These small ensembles are six to eight students and are from every performing arts branch, from dance to drumline to orchestra. McAlester sees it as an opportunity to broaden the younger students’ fine arts horizons.

“If you don’t know Color Guard is out there and don’t know that’s a possibility, then you don’t know that’s something you can be a part of,” McAlester said. “If you don’t see theater until you’re in high school, then you don’t know theater is a wonderful thing you can be a part of.”

The ensembles will also be present on various days at arrival and dismissal times for the elementary and middle schools where they will play music or put on a routine.

“This is not only serving as a fine arts experience for everyone, but it’s giving exposure and more opportunities to perform for these groups,” McAlester said. “Kids can see what Sherman has to offer. We have a lot to offer.”

Not only will this build interest from students, but it will also bring together educators from around the district.

“The Sherman ISD Fine Arts team is coming together as a team to provide multi-grade level experiences for students,” said McAlester. “This is building capacity as a fine arts group.”

The first performance will be at Sherman Middle School Sept. 7 with the SHS Dance Team, and the SHS Jazz Band will perform at Dillingham Elementary dismissal. More ensemble performances will be done throughout the school year.