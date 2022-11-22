Sis & Martin Earn Top Honors as Volleyball Lands Four on All-BIG EAST Team

OMAHA, Neb. — Four members of the Creighton Volleyball program have earned All-BIG EAST honors, with Norah Sis being selected as Player of the Year and Open Martin recognized as Freshman of the Year. The league announced the Awards on Tuesday following a vote of league coaches, who were not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes.

This year marks the 10th time in as many years as a member of the BIG EAST that Creighton has had multiple all-conference selections, and eighth straight season with three or more First Team selections.

Norah Sis joins Lydia Dimke (2016) and Jaali Winters (2018) as Creighton women named BIG EAST Player of the Year. Sis lived up to the hype as Preseason BIG EAST Player of the Year as she led the league in Kills per set (4.19) and points per set (4.61). The Papillion, Neb., product was a three-time BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week and has single-match Highs of 28 Kills (vs. Florida State), 19 digs (vs. Florida State and at Rice) and nine blocks ( vs. DePaul). Sis was also an All-BIG EAST selection in 2021, when she brought home Freshman of the Year Accolades from the BIG EAST.

Open Martin becomes Creighton’s fourth BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, joining Jaali Winters (2015) as well as current teammates Keeley Davis (2019) and Norah Sis (2021). A four-time BIG EAST Freshman of the Week this season, Martin ranked ninth in the BIG EAST in hitting percentage (.309) during league play and the Bluejays are 11-0 when the Overland Park, Kan., native owns eight or more kills.

One of the league’s most improved players, Kiana Schmitt earns her first All-BIG EAST plaudits after a huge season that saw her top the conference in BIG EAST play with 1.23 blocks per set and ranking fourth with a .361 hitting percentage. Creighton is 19-0 all-time when the senior owns four or more blocks and 40-5 when the Waunakee, Wis., middle blocker generates six or more kills. The two-time BIG EAST Defensive Player of the Week this fall had her best match in a 3-2 win vs. DePaul when she finished with career-highs of 16 kills and 13 blocks.

Sophomore Kendra Wait was named All-BIG EAST for the second straight season after once again leading the BIG EAST in assists per set. The Gardner, Kan., native is the nation’s only player averaging at least 11.00 assists and 3.00 digs per set and had career-highs with 59 assists and 36 digs vs. Florida State on Sept. 9. Wait leads the Bluejays with 17 double-doubles this fall.

In addition to Sis’ recognition as the BIG EAST Player of the Year and Martin as Freshman of the Year, other major award winners were Butler’s Jaymeson Kinley repeating as Libero of the Year, Marquette’s Yadhira Anchante being named Setter of the Year, and Xavier taking home the Coaching Staff of the Year honor.

Ranked 15th nationally with a No. 16 RPI ranking, Creighton (25-4) Returns to the floor on Friday at 7 pm when it hosts either Xavier or Butler in the semifinals of the BIG EAST Championship, presented by JEEP. The event will take place at DJ Sokol Arena and begins Wednesday with a pair of quarterfinal round match-ups. Sixteen of the 18 All-BIG EAST honorees will play in this week’s BIG EAST Championship.

2022 BIG EAST Volleyball Player of the Year

Norah Sis Creighton, So., OH

2022 BIG EAST Volleyball Libero of the Year

Jaymeson Kinley, Jr., L, Butler

2022 BIG EAST Volleyball Setter of the Year

Yadhira Anchante, Marquette, So., S

2022 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year

Open Martin Creighton, Fr., OH

2022 Coaching Staff of the Year

Christy Pfeffenberger, Ed Tolentino and Andre Foster, Xavier

2022 All-BIG EAST Team

Yadhira Anchante, Marquette, So., S*

Kiera Booth, Villanova, Jr., MB

Hattie Bray, Fr., Marquette, MB

Brooklyn Cink, Xavier, Sr., OH

Aubrey Hamilton, Marquette, Jr., OH

Delaney Hogan, Xavier, Jr., MB

Jaymeson Kinley, Jr., Butler, L

Open Martin Creighton, Fr., OH

Carsen Murray, Marquette, Jr., MB*

Carrigan O’Reilly, Xavier, Sr.,*, S

Caylee Parker, UConn Sr., OH*

Jill Pressly, DePaul, Jr., OH*

Rachele Rastelli, St. John’s, Gr., RS*

Jenna Reitsma, Marquette, So., OH

Kiana Schmitt Creighton, Sr., MB/RS

Norah Sis Creighton, So., OH*

Kendra Wait Creighton, So., S*

Giorgia Walther, St. John’s, So., OH*

2022 All-Freshman Team

Hattie Bray, RS Fr., Marquette, MB*

Ella Foti, Marquette, RS Fr., RS

Lucrezia Lodi, St. John’s, Fr., OH

Open Martin Creighton, Fr., OH*

Cora Taylor, Butler, Fr., S

Taylor Underwood, DePaul, Fr., OH

*Denotes a unanimous selection*