Siouxland company puts coat drive past its goal

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) – It started as an idea seven years ago when Chuck Swaggerty saw kids walking to school without a coat. This year’s edition of the winter coat drive wrapped up on Friday in downtown Sioux City, and it came with a little surprise for next year.

“I just started with that school and friends who heard about it, they would donate coats or money. So I just started giving to the other schools. And every year I contact them, just before it gets cold to see what they have in the office when kids need coats,” said Chuck Swaggerty, the coat donation organizer.

TEC Equipment is a new Siouxland business specializing in Volvo semi-trucks. Once employees heard about Swaggerty’s coat drive, they knew they wanted to help.

“And we found out where he was short. And we pitched the idea. And they were all for it. And they wanted to jump over it because they are not from the Siouxland area, but they are wanting to help the cause any way they can,” said Tommy Hoch, a parts coordinator for TEC Equipment.

In total, TEC Equipment donated 41 coats, pushing Swaggerty over his goal of 500 for the season. And they surprised Swaggerty by announcing the company would jump start its campaign next year, already pledging 100 coats.

“I have some racks hanging in my storage room. And I tried to have some on there before starting the season. So 100 coats. Wow, that’s awesome,” said Swaggerty.

Ultimately, Swaggerty will donate the coats to 13 schools and community organizations. The donations were made possible with the help of JC Penny providing a discount.

If you’d like to Donate a new winter coat, you can drop one off at the Whistle Stop Antique Shop, on Nebraska Street, in downtown Sioux City. Donations are still being accepted for this year.

Copyright 2022 KTIV. All rights reserved.