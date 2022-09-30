Sioux Falls Roosevelt powers past Kernel volleyball – Mitchell Republic

MITCHELL — Sioux Falls Roosevelt’s size and skill ruled the night on Thursday.

The Rough Riders won the first set and then held on for close wins in the next two games to pick up a 3-0 win over Mitchell on Thursday in high school volleyball action. Set scores were 25-16, 28-26 and 25-22 in favor of the Rough Riders.

Roosevelt showed a talented, young and diverse lineup that only has one senior but provided a lot of offensive options against the Kernels. The Rough Riders led by as many as 10 points in Set 1 and cruised to the set win, before battling closely with Mitchell for the remainder of the night, with the Kernels taking advantage of a litany of hitting errors from Roosevelt.

In the second set, Mitchell fended off three set points, including two with kills from Lizzie Tyler and Lauren Van Overschelde to even it at 26-all, before Roosevelt scored two to end the set. Mitchell and Roosevelt were even at 16-all in the third set before Roosevelt inched ahead and stayed there for the remainder of the set, despite four aces in the set from Jurzee Gregg.

“I thought our kids battled pretty hard,” Mitchell Coach Deb Thill said. “There were a couple of errors or Mistakes (on our side) and serving-wise, we didn’t make very many errors and we didn’t make a lot of hitting errors, so there were some positives there from how we played. “

Mitchell had nine kills from Tyler, while Van Overschelde had five kills. Gregg had 12 set assists and four aces and Tianna Meadows had a hand in four blocks. For the Rough Riders, Husman had 14 kills and Kaylee Evenson had 12 kills, with six each from Eliza Barnes and Kate Wiebesiek. Roosevelt (9-8) hosts Watertown on Oct. 4 for its next action.

Mitchell (5-10) Returns to the court on Monday, Oct. 3 for a match at No. 1-ranked Sioux Falls Washington.

“I felt like our kids did better but we’re going to have to do some more little things right but you saw here, this is another Sioux Falls school that has a lot of size and has multiple hitters that can put it down,” Thill said after Thursday’s match. “Defensively, we’re going to have to be better.”