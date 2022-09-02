Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly named to Team USA volleyball team

O’Gorman volleyball star Bergen Reilly has been called up to the Team USA volleyball’s Olympic-level team after a player’s COVID-19 positive test left a vacancy on the roster.

Reilly, who this summer won a Gold Medal with Team USA U19 at the Pan American games while picking up the Best Setter and Tournament MVP awards, Flew out of Sioux Falls 5 am Friday to meet with the team in Miami en route to the Dominican Republic , where the Pan Am Final Six tournament begins Sunday.

Reilly’s father, Brendan, said it all “happened so fast.” USA Volleyball coaches called Reilly’s mother, Tiffany, Thursday afternoon and the Reillys were immediately inundated with forms because, for Team USA, having a 17-year-old on the roster is “new to them,” Brendan said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button