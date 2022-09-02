Sioux Falls O’Gorman’s Bergen Reilly named to Team USA volleyball team

O’Gorman volleyball star Bergen Reilly has been called up to the Team USA volleyball’s Olympic-level team after a player’s COVID-19 positive test left a vacancy on the roster.

Reilly, who this summer won a Gold Medal with Team USA U19 at the Pan American games while picking up the Best Setter and Tournament MVP awards, Flew out of Sioux Falls 5 am Friday to meet with the team in Miami en route to the Dominican Republic , where the Pan Am Final Six tournament begins Sunday.

Reilly’s father, Brendan, said it all “happened so fast.” USA Volleyball coaches called Reilly’s mother, Tiffany, Thursday afternoon and the Reillys were immediately inundated with forms because, for Team USA, having a 17-year-old on the roster is “new to them,” Brendan said.

This will be the third different USA National team the Nebraska volleyball commit has been a part of in the last year. Reilly and Team USA U18 won a Silver Medal at the World Championships in Mexico in Fall 2021 before winning the Gold with Team USA U19 this summer.

A two-time Super Six Player of the Year, Reilly had a .341 hitting percentage, 197 kills, 3.0 kills/set, 43 service aces, 393 assists, 6.0 assists/set last season. The Knights are off to a 3-0 start this year as Reilly’s posted a 0.542 hitting percentage with 31 kills at a 5.2 kills per set average.

