Single-Session Tickets for WAC Volleyball Tournament Now on Sale

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Department of Intercollegiate Athletics announced on Monday that single-session tickets for the 2022 Western Athletic Conference (WAC) Tournament, Hosted by UTRGV at the UTRGV Fieldhouse, are now on sale.

Current students of WAC institutions get free general admission with their student ID.

General admission tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for current WAC institution faculty and staff, senior citizens (ages 65+), and kids (ages 3-17). Children ages two and under get in free. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets for $5 each.

A limited number of reserved courtside seats are available for $30 each.

Single-session tickets include all games that day. The first day of competition features quarterfinal matches at 10 am, 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm The second day of competition features semifinal matches at 4 pm and 7 pm The final day of the tournament features the Championship match at 7 pm

Any matches featuring UTRGV, which is currently 6-0 in WAC play and in first place, will be at 7 pm

Tickets can be purchased online through UTRGVTickets.com or by contacting the UTRGV Athletics Ticket Office team of Ryela Rodriguez (956-329-0884) and Eddie Galvan (956-222-2935) over the phone or through email at [email protected]

All-session passes, which include access to all seven matches, are also on sale. General admission all-session passes for the WAC Tournament are $25 for adults and $12 for senior citizens (ages 65+) and kids (ages 3-17).

Western Athletic Conference Tournament Schedule

11/17 Quarterfinals UTRGV Fieldhouse 10 am

11/17 Quarterfinals UTRGV Fieldhouse 1 p.m

11/17 Quarterfinals UTRGV Fieldhouse 4 p.m

11/17 Quarterfinals UTRGV Fieldhouse 7 p.m

11/18 Semifinals UTRGV Fieldhouse 4 p.m

11/18 Semifinals UTRGV Fieldhouse 7 p.m

11/19 Championship UTRGV Fieldhouse 7 p.m

Bold indicates potential home contest

Italics indicates neutral site contest

Support UTRGV Volleyball | Become a Fan on Facebook | Follow us on Twitter | Follow us on Instagram Follow us on YouTube