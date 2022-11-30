Single-Game Tickets On Sale; Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule Announced
VILLANOVA, Pa. – As the home portion of the 2022-23 schedule approaches, single game tickets for the games against Creighton (Dec. 2), American (Dec. 6) and Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 10) are now on sale. Along with those tickets, the promotional schedule for the entire season has been announced, starting with the 50th Anniversary Title IX Celebration to kick off the season.
Single game tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $5 for groups of 20 or more. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here and can reach the Villanova ticket office at 610-519-4100.
Season tickets are still available for the entire season by clicking here. Reserved seats are $100 for adults and $80 for children 12 and under. These tickets include priority access to post-season tickets, complimentary parking and more. New this season is elevated courtside seating, as well. These seats are located right off the baseline, adjacent to the team bench with unobstructed views of the court.
The entire promo schedule can be found below:
Friday, Dec. 2 | 7 pm | Creighton
Tuesday, Dec. 6 | 7 pm | America
- National Disney Day
- Costume Contest: Youth Winner will receive a Disney themed Prize pack.
Saturday, Dec. 10 | 2 pm | Saint Joseph’s
- Game presented by Ford
- Christmas Theme
- Toy Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate new unwrapped toys. All donations will go to support the North Light Community Center.
- Postgame Team Autograph Session
Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 11:30 am | La Salle
- New Cats on Campus (formerly Education Day): Villanova Athletics invites all schools (grades K-12) to attend. The educational program will begin at 9:30am and tip off vs. LaSalle is at 11:30am. Admission is free! For more information and to register your school, please click here.
Wednesday, Jan. 4 | 7 pm | Georgetown
Sunday, Jan. 8 | 2 pm | Butler
- Game presented by Villanova University College of Professional Studies
- Will D. Cat’s Birthday: Join Villanova cheer and dance in celebrating Will D. Cat. The party begins at 1pm in Finneran Pavilion. A game ticket is required to attend. To RSVP, email [email protected]
- Postgame Team Autograph Session
Saturday, Jan. 14 | 2 pm | St. John’s
- Women’s Basketball Alumni Day
Tuesday, Jan. 17 | 7 pm | Xavier
- 80s Night: Fans are encouraged to dress in 80s theme.
- Villanova Student Bonus Lottery Game
Wednesday, February 1 | 7 pm | Marquette
- Game presented by La Colombe
- National Girls and Women in Sport Day
- Pink Out: Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Play4Kay and breast cancer awareness.
- Villanova Student Bonus Lottery Game
Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1 pm | Seton Hall
- Game presented by Villanova School of Business
- Black History Month & Celebration of the Black Fives
Saturday, Feb. 18 | 2:30 pm | UConn
- Game presented by Main Line Health
- White Out: Fans are encouraged to wear white!
- Villanova Student Bonus Lottery Game
February 21 | 7 pm | DePaul
- Star Wars Night
- Costume Contest: Youth Winner will receive a Star Wars Lego set.
- Any fan in a Star Wars costume will receive free admission.
Friday, Feb. 24 | 7 pm | Providence
- Game presented by Honda
- Senior Day: Pregame recognition of Villanova Women’s Basketball Class of 2023