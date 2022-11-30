Single-Game Tickets On Sale; Women’s Basketball Promotional Schedule Announced

VILLANOVA, Pa. – As the home portion of the 2022-23 schedule approaches, single game tickets for the games against Creighton (Dec. 2), American (Dec. 6) and Saint Joseph’s (Dec. 10) are now on sale. Along with those tickets, the promotional schedule for the entire season has been announced, starting with the 50th Anniversary Title IX Celebration to kick off the season.

Single game tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under, and $5 for groups of 20 or more. Fans can purchase tickets by clicking here and can reach the Villanova ticket office at 610-519-4100.

Season tickets are still available for the entire season by clicking here. Reserved seats are $100 for adults and $80 for children 12 and under. These tickets include priority access to post-season tickets, complimentary parking and more. New this season is elevated courtside seating, as well. These seats are located right off the baseline, adjacent to the team bench with unobstructed views of the court.

The entire promo schedule can be found below:

Friday, Dec. 2 | 7 pm | Creighton

Tuesday, Dec. 6 | 7 pm | America

National Disney Day

Costume Contest: Youth Winner will receive a Disney themed Prize pack.

Saturday, Dec. 10 | 2 pm | Saint Joseph’s

Game presented by Ford

Christmas Theme

Toy Drive: Fans are encouraged to donate new unwrapped toys. All donations will go to support the North Light Community Center.

Postgame Team Autograph Session

Wednesday, Dec. 21 | 11:30 am | La Salle

New Cats on Campus (formerly Education Day): Villanova Athletics invites all schools (grades K-12) to attend. The educational program will begin at 9:30am and tip off vs. LaSalle is at 11:30am. Admission is free! For more information and to register your school, please click here.

Wednesday, Jan. 4 | 7 pm | Georgetown

Sunday, Jan. 8 | 2 pm | Butler

Game presented by Villanova University College of Professional Studies

Will D. Cat’s Birthday: Join Villanova cheer and dance in celebrating Will D. Cat. The party begins at 1pm in Finneran Pavilion. A game ticket is required to attend. To RSVP, email [email protected]

Postgame Team Autograph Session

Saturday, Jan. 14 | 2 pm | St. John’s

Women’s Basketball Alumni Day

Tuesday, Jan. 17 | 7 pm | Xavier

80s Night: Fans are encouraged to dress in 80s theme.

Villanova Student Bonus Lottery Game

Wednesday, February 1 | 7 pm | Marquette

Game presented by La Colombe

National Girls and Women in Sport Day

Pink Out: Fans are encouraged to wear pink in support of Play4Kay and breast cancer awareness.

Villanova Student Bonus Lottery Game

Saturday, Feb. 11 | 1 pm | Seton Hall

Game presented by Villanova School of Business

Black History Month & Celebration of the Black Fives

Saturday, Feb. 18 | 2:30 pm | UConn

Game presented by Main Line Health

White Out: Fans are encouraged to wear white!

Villanova Student Bonus Lottery Game

February 21 | 7 pm | DePaul

Star Wars Night

Costume Contest: Youth Winner will receive a Star Wars Lego set.

Any fan in a Star Wars costume will receive free admission.

Friday, Feb. 24 | 7 pm | Providence