Single-game tickets for remaining Texan Football home games now on sale

STEPHENVILLE, Texas – Tarleton Football will play four of its next five games in Stephenville, and now fans can secure their spot on a game-by-game basis to attend.

Tarleton announced Monday that single-game tickets for all remaining Texan Football games are on sale now. Previously, only ticket packages were available for purchase.

Prices start at $18 to see the Texans defend Memorial Stadium, with the next chance this upcoming Saturday against Southwest Baptist at 7 pm CT for their Pink Out game. There will be pink shirts available to the first 1,000 fans in support of breast cancer awareness.

It’s Oct. 29, Tarleton will host Sam Houston on homecoming, and then on Nov. 5, the Texans will welcome their I-20 Rival Abilene Christian to town. The season finale will be played at home on Nov. 19 against Houston Christian (formerly Houston Baptist).

All single-game tickets and ticket packages can be purchased at the Tarleton Athletic Ticket Office at Memorial Stadium, at www.tarletonsports.com/tickets, or by calling 254-968-1832.

Tarleton’s next contest against Southwest Baptist is presented by Longhorn Lockers.