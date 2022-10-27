Single-Game Tickets for Men’s Basketball Non-ACC Games On Sale – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s non-conference men’s basketball games are now on sale. Tickets are available for all of the Yellow Jackets’ non-ACC games, including the Dec. 6 contest against Georgia, which tips at 7 pm at McCamish Pavilion.

Tech opens its seventh season under head Coach Josh Pastner Monday, Nov. 7 against Clayton State (7:30 pm), and the Yellow Jackets also host Northern Illinois (Nov. 17) and Northeastern (Dec. 2) among its non-conference opponents. Single-game tickets start at $12, with groups of 15 or more receiving a discount.

Pastner welcomes back eight letterwinners from last year’s unit, including senior point guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Ga.) and senior center Rodney Howard (Ypsilanti, Mich.) who are Tech’s top two returning scorers. The Jackets’ core includes a trio of rising sophomores in Dallan “Deebo” Coleman (Memphis, Tenn.), Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, Ga.) and Jalon Moore (Birmingham, Ala.), junior point guard Deivon Smith (Loganville, Ga.). The Jackets have also added a pair of promising transfers in guard Lance Terry (College Park, Ga.) from Gardner-Webb and forward Ja’von Franklin (Little Rock, Ark.) from South Alabama, both of whom earned all-conference recognition last season.