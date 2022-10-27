Single-Game Tickets for Men’s Basketball Non-ACC Games On Sale – Men’s Basketball – Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
THE FLATS – Single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s non-conference men’s basketball games are now on sale. Tickets are available for all of the Yellow Jackets’ non-ACC games, including the Dec. 6 contest against Georgia, which tips at 7 pm at McCamish Pavilion.
Tech opens its seventh season under head Coach Josh Pastner Monday, Nov. 7 against Clayton State (7:30 pm), and the Yellow Jackets also host Northern Illinois (Nov. 17) and Northeastern (Dec. 2) among its non-conference opponents. Single-game tickets start at $12, with groups of 15 or more receiving a discount.
Pastner welcomes back eight letterwinners from last year’s unit, including senior point guard Kyle Sturdivant (Norcross, Ga.) and senior center Rodney Howard (Ypsilanti, Mich.) who are Tech’s top two returning scorers. The Jackets’ core includes a trio of rising sophomores in Dallan “Deebo” Coleman (Memphis, Tenn.), Miles Kelly (Stone Mountain, Ga.) and Jalon Moore (Birmingham, Ala.), junior point guard Deivon Smith (Loganville, Ga.). The Jackets have also added a pair of promising transfers in guard Lance Terry (College Park, Ga.) from Gardner-Webb and forward Ja’von Franklin (Little Rock, Ark.) from South Alabama, both of whom earned all-conference recognition last season.
Alexander-Tharpe Fund
The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for Championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides Scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and playing in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
