Single-Game Tickets for Men’s Basketball Available Now

Fans can now purchase individual game tickets for all of the 2022-23 home matchups at Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O’Connell Center. In addition, remaining tip times for non-conference games have also been announced.

The Coach Todd Golden era starts with the Orange and Blue Scrimmage on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 7 pm Admission will be free for this special season preview event in the O’Connell Center. The regular-season tips off with Stony Brook on Nov. 7, followed by home games against Kennesaw State (Nov. 11), Florida Atlantic (Nov. 14), Florida A&M (Nov. 30, Stetson (Dec. 4), and a marquee matchup with UConn (Dec. 7).

The games begin the home SEC schedule with Texas A&M on (Jan. 4), followed by a Saturday Showdown vs. Georgia (Jan. 7). UF also has home dates against Missouri (Jan. 14), South Carolina (Jan. 25), Tennessee (Feb. 1), Vanderbilt (Feb. 11), Ole Miss (Feb. 15), Kentucky (Feb. 27) and the regular season finale against LSU (Mar. 4).

Click here to buy 2022-23 Single-Game Tickets.

Non-Conference Home Tip Times

Nov. 7 Stony Brook 8 p.m.* SEC+ Nov. 11 Kennesaw State 7 p.m SEC+ Nov. 14 Florida Atlantic 7 p.m SEC Network Nov. 30 Florida A&M 8 p.m.* SEC+ December 4 Stetson 2 p.m SEC Network December 7 UConn 9 p.m ESPN2

*Doubleheader with Women’s basketball (5:30 pm)