Single-Game Tickets for ACC Games on Sale for Tech Men’s Basketball – Men’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – With December games looming against Clemson and No. 3 Virginia, single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference games are now on sale. Ticket prices start at $15 and can be purchased at this link.
The Tigers open the Yellow Jackets’ home ACC slate on Dec. 21 (7:30 pm), and the Cavaliers come to McCamish Pavilion on New Year’s Eve (tip time to be announced). Miami (Jan. 4), Pittsburgh (Jan. 14), NC State (Jan. 17) and Syracuse (Jan. 21) visit in January, with Notre Dame (Feb. 8), Virginia Tech (Feb. 15) and Louisville (Feb. 18) coming to Atlanta in February. The Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse and Louisville games are on Saturdays.
Tickets to the Duke game on Jan. 28 remain available only by purchasing the ACC Pack, which includes all 10 ACC home games. (Click here to purchase ACC Packs).
The Yellow Jackets (4-3) have three non-conference home games remaining – Dec. 2 vs. Northeastern (7:30 p.m.), Dec. 6 vs. Georgia (7 pm) and Dec. 17 vs. Alabama State (2 p.m.). Tickets for those games can also be purchased at the single-game link above.
Competitive Drive Initiative
In a unified endeavour, Georgia Tech, the Georgia Tech Foundation, Georgia Tech athletics and the Alexander-Tharpe Fund have come together to Accelerate funding for student-athlete Scholarships with the launch of the Competitive Drive Initiative. The initiative kicks off with the Accelerate GT Match Program, where any new gift to the AT Fund’s Athletic Scholarship Fund made through Dec. 31 will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the Georgia Tech Foundation, up to $2.5 million. Should Accelerate GT reach its $2.5 million fundraising goal, the matching gift would result in a $5 million impact for Georgia Tech athletics. To learn more and to contribute online, visit atfund.org/accelerate.
ABOUT GEORGIA TECH MEN’S BASKETBALL
Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball team won the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament Championship in 2021 after finishing fourth in the regular season. Tech has been a member of the Atlantic Coast Conference since 1979, winning four ACC Championships (1985, 1990, 1993, 2021), playing in the NCAA Tournament 17 times and playing in two Final Fours (1990, 2004). Connect with Georgia Tech Men’s Basketball on social media by liking their Facebook Page, or following on Twitter (@GTMBB) and Instagram. For more information on Tech basketball, visit Ramblinwreck.com.
