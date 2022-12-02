Single-Game Tickets for ACC Games on Sale for Tech Men’s Basketball – Men’s Basketball — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

THE FLATS – With December games looming against Clemson and No. 3 Virginia, single-game tickets for Georgia Tech’s Atlantic Coast Conference games are now on sale. Ticket prices start at $15 and can be purchased at this link.

The Tigers open the Yellow Jackets’ home ACC slate on Dec. 21 (7:30 pm), and the Cavaliers come to McCamish Pavilion on New Year’s Eve (tip time to be announced). Miami (Jan. 4), Pittsburgh (Jan. 14), NC State (Jan. 17) and Syracuse (Jan. 21) visit in January, with Notre Dame (Feb. 8), Virginia Tech (Feb. 15) and Louisville (Feb. 18) coming to Atlanta in February. The Virginia, Pitt, Syracuse and Louisville games are on Saturdays.

Tickets to the Duke game on Jan. 28 remain available only by purchasing the ACC Pack, which includes all 10 ACC home games. (Click here to purchase ACC Packs).

The Yellow Jackets (4-3) have three non-conference home games remaining – Dec. 2 vs. Northeastern (7:30 p.m.), Dec. 6 vs. Georgia (7 pm) and Dec. 17 vs. Alabama State (2 p.m.). Tickets for those games can also be purchased at the single-game link above.